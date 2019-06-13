Kate Middleton Bares Her Shoulders In Elegant White Dress At Gala In London

Kate Middleton, The Duchess of Cambridge, likely turned more than a couple of heads when she attended a recent gala in London in an off-the-shoulder white dress paired with sparkly silver heels and a matching clutch purse. According to Entertainment Tonight, the dress was designed by Barbara Casasola while the shoes are from Jimmy Choo.

The gala was a part of Addiction Awareness Week, a cause that’s surely close to the Duchess’ heart as she’s a patron of Action on Addiction.

Her husband, Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, did not accompany her.

As ET also notes, this isn’t the first time that Kate has worn this stylish number as she previously rocked this dress at the Art Fund Museum of the Year event in 2016. But on that occasion, the Duchess wore a pair of salmon-colored high-heeled sandals, the fashion blog Kate Middleton Style reports.

The silver Jimmy Choo pumps are a little bit showier and could reflect a bigger shift in Kate’s style of late. As Glamour Magazine notes, she recently added a new stylist to her team, Virginia Chadwyck, and fans have been noticing the mother of three has been making bolder fashion choices recently.

“Kate has also been focused on her own image in recent months and going through somewhat of a style overhaul recently,” an insider told Us Weekly, as reported by Glamour.

“She wants to be more fashion-forward, wearing less everyday brands and more designer.”

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Virginia Chadwyck is a former editor at British Vogue. Her relationship with Kate and William dates back to their time at college and she was even a guest at their wedding in 2011. That close relationship would probably encourage Kate to accept her advice when it comes to making bolder sartorial decisions.

Virginia is reportedly pulling custom designer looks from luxury fashion for Duchess Kate’s future outings. Kate was previously known for mixing high-end and low-end designs in her outfits, so this means that we’ll likely be seeing less J.Crew and Zara in her wardrobe from now on.

The Daily Mail reports that insiders are calling Virginia Kate Middleton’s “secret weapon.”

“She has made a big difference to the Duchess’s wardrobe for public engagements and has helped give her a whole new sense of confidence,” the source added. “Catherine has been really impressed and is very grateful for her help.”

Check out some examples of Kate’s recent fashion choices to see if you can spot any significant changes to her signature sense of style: