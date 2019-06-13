Sofia Vergara’s Ex-Fiancé Wants $120,000 In Frozen Embryo Battle

Sofia Vergara’s legal battles with her ex-fiancé Nick Loeb spans close to five years now. The Modern Family star has been hit with her ex’s latest legal demands, as The Blast reported on June 12.

Loeb has put his request for the sum of $120,000 from Sofia before a judge. Court documents obtained by the media outlet stated Loeb’s demands to be $117,590.87 in attorney fees, alongside $2,959.26 in court costs. The case centers around a battle over the former couple’s frozen embryos. As The Daily Mail reports, the 43-year-old businessman first sued the actress back in 2015 regarding the issue. The newspaper reports Loeb to have been encouraged to go full-throttle in his latest pursuit following a recent “court victory.”

Vergara is reported to have previously filed a claim of “malicious prosecution” against her ex. It was dismissed.

The 46-year-old television star became engaged to Loeb in 2012 after two years of dating. The engagement ended in 2014. Clearly, however, the battle for this former couple’s frozen embryos continues. Sofia has never given her ex her consent to bring the embryos to life. He has, however, made his views on the matter perfectly clear. Nick’s 2015 op-ed in The New York Times appeared to air his thoughts candidly.

“A woman is entitled to bring a pregnancy to term even if the man objects. Shouldn’t a man who is willing to take on all parental responsibilities be similarly entitled to bring his embryos to term even if the woman objects? These are issues that, unlike abortion, have nothing to do with the rights over one’s own body, and everything to do with a parent’s right to protect the life of his or her unborn child.”

As The Daily Mail reports, Sofia and Nick had a set of embryos frozen in a Beverly Hills, California clinic. The 2013-signed “agreement” by both Sofia and Nick required both of them to consent over any action taken on the embryos. The agreement did not, however, foresee circumstances whereby the couple might no longer be together. This is required by California law.

Loading...

Sofia became a mother at 19 after a short-lived marriage. She raised her son single-handedly. The Colombian sensation is currently married to Magic Mike star Joe Manganiello. They wed in 2015 in Palm Beach, Florida. The romance was somewhat of a whirlwind one – Joe proposed after just six months of dating. Their marriage appears rock-solid, though. Sofia’s husband regularly features on her Instagram.

Vergara does not appear to have made any statements regarding her latest legal issue.