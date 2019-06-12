Puffy-Faced Selena Gomez Looks Unrecognizable, Fans Ask ‘What’s Wrong With Her Face?’

Selena Gomez is known for having one of the most beautiful faces in Hollywood. Likewise, one of the most recognizable. The “Fetish” singer’s latest public appearance is showing the 26-year-old slightly differently, though.

On June 12, Splash News obtained a photo of Selena at New York City’ JFK airport. Selena looked cozy and ready for her flight in light-colored sweats and a sheepskin jacket that she was carrying. Her somewhat puffy face is proving a headline-maker, though. The star appeared to be hiding beneath a large pair of dark shades, but the eyewear wasn’t concealing her cheeks. Selena’s normally slim face appeared markedly different to its usual shape.

A comment left to the picture was left shortly after Splash News shared the photo.

“Whats [sic] wrong w her face lol,” the user wrote.

Beady-eyed fans may have noticed that Gomez’s face appeared a little fuller during her recent arrival at Broadway’s Mean Girls musical just yesterday. The star, did, however, seem camera-ready as she rocked up to the event in a stylish striped dress with a loose-flowing matching jacket.

Whether a result of stress, a medical issue, or just an unflattering angle, Selena is looking different today. The singer has, however, spoken of stress in the past. Earlier this year, Too Fab reported Gomez speaking candidly regarding her decision to take a step back from social media. Her words on the Dream It Real podcast seemed to suggest some level of stress.

“Last year, I took a lot of time off. I think that I needed a moment to myself because I do feel like I was growing and changing. Gosh, if I knew what I know now… I am a believer of therapy. So I think that I have had opportunities where I kinda reflect on the younger me, and I think that a lot of the times, I wished that I could hug my younger self. I wish I could have done a lot of things and experienced things maybe a little differently, but I go to therapy.”

The Instagram user questioning Selena’s face today did receive a reply from another user. They were reminded that Selena suffers from the auto-immune disease Lupus. Selena has publicly battled the disease; receiving a full kidney transplant is something Gomez was brave enough to share to social media.

Selena has now fully returned to the Hollywood circle following her time out last year. She is set to release new music. Fans wishing to see more of Selena should follow her Instagram.