Where Does ‘RHOBH’ Star Erika Girardi Stand With Lisa Vanderpump After Her ‘Transphobic’ Comment?

Did she forgive her co-star?

Erika Girardi, also known as Erika Jayne, was targeted with what some have deemed a “transphobic” diss by Lisa Vanderpump during a recent episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills but are the ladies currently at odds?

After Vanderpump suggested Girardi was “tucking” while joking about her lie detector test last month, Girardi spoke to Hollywood Life about the comment and said that “wrongs have to be made right.”

“Listen, every relationship has its challenges,” Girardi told the outlet at the launch of her new Shoedazzle line this week.

“I wished she came to the reunion. It feels like [it would have been the] right thing to do, in my opinion.”

Since last year, Girardi and her co-stars have been estranged from Vanderpump and judging by her latest statements, Girardi won’t be reconciling with the restauranteur until she receives an apology from her.

Although Vanderpump did offer a public statement about her “transphobic” comment and said that she never intended to hurt or belittle any member of the transgender community with what she had said, Vanderpump did not release a statement to Girardi at all.

“I have nothing but respect and love for trans people around the world, as I have been a staunch supporter, provided employment offered emotional support and championed LGBTQ issues,” Vanderpump said in her public apology.

“With recent news of trans women losing their lives for living their authentic truth in a world of discrimination and hate, I never want to diminish the very real pain and struggle that trans people go through every day.”

Girardi and Vanderpump have never been on the best terms and at one point on the show, Girardi, who was added to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast during Season 6, labeled Vanderpump “a sniper from the side.”

In September of last year, news of Vanderpump’s tensions with her co-stars first broke after Girardi and her co-star, Lisa Rinna, took to Instagram and revealed that Vanderpump had locked herself in her dressing room and was refusing to participate in a group photo shoot for the then-upcoming season.

A short while later, news of Vanderpump’s feud with Kyle Richards began making headlines and since Denise Richards’ wedding, the only member of the cast that has been seen with Vanderpump is part-time star Camille Grammer.

To see more of Girardi, Vanderpump, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.