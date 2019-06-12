Victoria’s Secret Model Barbara Fialho Posts A Series Of Racy Pics To Excite Her Fans

Brazilian bombshell Barbara Fialho is one of the most successful models in the fashion industry. Having walked the highly-competitive Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show seven times in a row, she has carved quite a name for herself in the modeling arena.

Looking at Barbara’s pictures, there seems to be no stopping her as she continues to mesmerize everyone with her amazing figure, beautiful looks, modeling talent, and her racy pictures. That’s not all, but the model has also started a singing career as of late, and she seems to be doing quite well in her home country.

Keeping up with her picture-posting routine, Barbara took to her page and posted a series of photos that left her fans completely awestruck. In the first and second snaps, Barbara could be seen rocking a skimpy white, backless dress. As she turned her back towards the camera, she displayed her smooth, tanned back.

Wearing a full face of makeup and letting her brunette tresses down, the model looked straight into the camera to pull off a very chic look.

In the third snap, Barbara was featured wearing a printed swimsuit to accentuate her figure. Although the front of her ensemble was considerably modest, it allowed her to show off her incredibly sexy legs as she struck a side pose.

In terms of her aesthetics, she wore a full face of makeup with bronze shades, and let her hair down to exude a perfect combination of sexiness and style.

Within a few hours of having been posted, the picture has accrued almost 8,000 likes and 200-plus comments — fans and followers drooled over the model’s hotness and praised her for her stunning looks and figure.

Commenting on the picture, one fan wrote that Barbara is one of the best models Brazil has ever produced, while another said that they are simply speechless. Other fans also left compliments for the model, but most of them were written in Portuguese.

Loading...

The remaining fans expressed their admiration for the hot model by using hearts, kiss, and fire emoji instead of using long sentences or phrases.

Barbara has been associated with the fashion industry for the past 15 years and has always managed to maintain a healthy body weight. According to the Google translation of an article by Brazilian website Jornal Dia Dia, Barbara said that although she opts for a healthy diet, she is never too harsh on herself and keeps a positive attitude towards food.