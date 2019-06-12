‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Hints Of A Possible Pregnancy For Kim

Is Kim Nero pregnant?

On Wednesday’s General Hospital, Kim and Drew just got back from climbing Mt. Kilimanjaro to spread Oscar’s ashes at a place he loved and dreamed about. Unfortunately, it appears that Oscar’s mom is having a rougher time with her son’s death than Drew originally thought. She collapsed at the hotel from exhaustion in Tanzania, but Drew was able to take good care of her.

It was heartbreaking for Drew, as Oscar’s death is still fresh and he is still deep in his grief. While it seemed that he would get some comfort from his ex, he ended up having to tend to her. Kim woke up and thought she was talking to Oscar instead of Drew. He played along, but he was pretty disheartened by the incident. Drew is concerned about Kim’s state of mind at this point — she fell back to sleep and woke up again without remembering what had just happened. However, Kim also said something when Julian wasn’t by her side. A General Hospital spoiler that SheKnows Soaps has had up for a couple of weeks suggests that Kim will do something which will affect both Drew and Julian.

No other details were revealed about that, but many fans are speculating on what it could possibly mean. According to The Inquisitr, rumors are running rampant that Kim will attempt suicide, but there isn’t much to go on to confirm that. It could happen, but there are other possibilities as well.

Saying goodbye to Oscar has proved much more difficult than Kim could've ever imagined. @TamaraBraun

Tune into a heartbreaking, new #GH – STARTING NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/8kh9c2GL36 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) June 12, 2019

After Wednesday’s episode aired, it’s leaning towards the possibility that Kim’s extreme grieving could lead to a mental breakdown. She is hallucinating that Oscar is still around, but that could be a side effect from the meds she was taking. Now it appears that Kim could very well be pregnant. After Drew left her room, she hugged her belly and mumbled something about a brother or sister for Oscar. That would certainly explain her fainting.

She and Julian have been an item for a while now, and fans are wondering if she is now pregnant with his child. On the other hand, she could have meant that she wants to give Oscar a brother or sister. In her mental state the way it is right now, she may take advantage of being alone with Drew to have another child with him. Kim may think that being pregnant with Drew’s child would bring a piece of Oscar back to her.

Was Kim referring to already being pregnant or is she making plans for the future? Keep watching General Hospital in the coming weeks to see if there will be another little Nero/Cain child soon.