Hailey Bieber Flaunts Braless & Very Plunging Cleavage In Broad Daylight

Hailey Bieber turns heads wherever she goes. The 22-year-old has supermodel status, a superstar husband, and a recent street appearance that hasn’t gone unnoticed.

On June 12, Justin Bieber’s wife stepped out into the Los Angeles, California sunshine. In her signature offbeat style, Hailey had opted for a casual white jumpsuit and sneakers. Her neckline was, however, dangerously low-cut. The model’s chic one-piece was held together by nothing more that thin-tied straps, and she was flashing some major cleavage. Photos obtained by The Daily Mail showed the blonde fully braless. Hailey seemed confident in her decision to ditch wearing a bra, though.

Hailey’s plunging jumpsuit showed the model’s skin down to her midriff. The fashionista opted for black shades to match dark details on the outfit. Her white sneakers came from popular sports brand Adidas.

Once lower-profile in the world of “it” girls, Hailey has risen to become a major face following her relationship with (and eventual marriage to) Justin Bieber. In February, the “Sorry” singer and his wife jointly spoke to Vogue regarding their life. Hailey recalled her initial attractions to the 25-year-old.

“It was never that crazed, screaming thing. I didn’t think about it in any kind of way except for the fact that he was cute. Everybody had a crush on him. But for the first few years we had a weird age gap.”

Justin did not appear with Hailey today. That said, this high-profile couple seems to be one of the closest in Hollywood. Their outings come with public displays of affection, hand-holding, and body language that earmark their love life. Their close relationship is echoed in their social media activity. Just yesterday, Justin posted a snap of Hailey in a tiny white skater skirt. He even tweaked the caption referencing his Drew House clothing line to include his spouse. The picture (seen below) currently sits at over 2.1 million likes.

While the couple may kiss in the street, they are known for taking a religious approach to their marriage. Justin referenced the couple’s sex life during his Vogue interview.

“Sometimes people have sex because they don’t feel good enough. Because they lack self-worth. Women do that, and guys do that. I wanted to rededicate myself to God in that way because I really felt it was better for the condition of my soul. And I believe that God blessed me with Hailey as a result. There are perks. You get rewarded for good behavior.”

Hailey’s outfit today served as a reminder of just how many perks Justin has.