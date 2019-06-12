Reese Witherspoon Is All Smiles In A Dress Inspired By Her ‘Big Little Lies’ Chracter

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the first season of Big Little Lies.

Reese Witherspoon uploaded a cheerful photo to Instagram on Tuesday in which she’s rocking a dress inspired by her Big Little Lies character, Madeline Mackenzie. As Reese notes in the caption, the dress — with its red floral print against a light blue background — is colorful and feminine with more than a hint of sass, just like her character. The outfit is sold by Draper James, a fashion company that was founded by the actress herself but she didn’t claim to have designed it.

In a statement on the brand’s website, Reese describes Draper James as a reflection of her Southern upbringing.

“Draper James is all about the grace and charm that I was raised with growing up in Nashville Tennessee,” she said.

“Growing up in the South, you can never be too kind, too gracious or too well dressed.”

Reese went on to reveal that the “Draper” in Draper James is her grandmother’s last name and shared how the ethos of the company has been influenced by her sense of style.

“She was just a woman who exuded elegance,” the actress said. “She didn’t have a lot of dresses but no matter what she wore, she always made heads turn,” she added.

The “James” is her grandfather’s first name. Reese also reflected on the inspiration that he’d given her as well.

“My grandfather, James Witherspoon… could charm anyone,” she added. “He taught me that good manners and great style go hand in hand.”

In an interview on the Draper James website, the costume designer for Big Little Lies, Alix Friedberg, describes Madeline as a woman who uses “bold color and pattern as a veneer of perfection.” So the dress that Reese showed off in the Instagram photo definitely looks like something she’d wear to brunch in Monterrey, California, where the show is set.

The second season of Big Little Lies premiered on June 8, and with it, fans saw the introduction of a new character, Mary Louise Wright, played by Meryl Streep. Streep’s character’s son was killed at the end of the first season after an altercation with his wife, Celeste, played by Nicole Kidman.

Reese’s character was also involved, as well as the rest of their close circle of friends who come to be known as the “Monterrey Five.” So, Mary Louise is there to get to the bottom of what happened, but the first episode of Season 2 establishes that her search for the truth won’t be pretty.

Big Little Lies airs on HBO on Sundays at 9 p.m EST.