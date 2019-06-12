Heidi Klum Turns Heads While Going Topless Under Jean Jacket

Heidi Klum has sent pulses racing in her latest NSFW post.

As fans of the blonde bombshell know, Klum regularly shows off her flawless figure to her followers in a number of sexy outfits. While she oftentimes poses in bikinis and lingerie, she also dazzles fans with a number of others looks as well. In her most recent post, Klum leaves little to the imagination of her 6.3 million followers with two side-by-side black and white photos.

In the image, Heidi bares her entire top half for the cameras. The model wears her long, blonde locks slicked back in a ponytail as she looks directly into the camera in one shot, appearing to be makeup-free. From the waist up, the 46-year-old goes shirtless under a long jean jacket. In the photo, Klum’s cleavage, as well as her toned and tanned tummy, is fully on display for her loyal followers.

The supermodel completes her look with a large diamond necklace that is worn on a silver chain. The piece of jewelry dips all the way down into her chest, and since the post went live, Klum’s fans have gone absolutely crazy over it. Within minutes of posting, the former America’s Got Talent judge garnered over 30,000 likes in addition to 250-plus comments.

Some fans commented on the photo to let Heidi know how amazing she looks, while countless others couldn’t help but chime in on the topless nature of the photo. A few others had no words for the mother of four and just weighed in with a number of emojis.

“Can’t stop my eyes from looking at that,” one Instagram user wrote with a diamond emoji.

“When you’re so stunning we manage to miss the giant diamond around your neck,” another commented.

“Ah! Excuse me! What!?! Oh! I’m sorry! I was looking at another [diamond]!!! YOU’RE ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS!!!,” one more user gushed.

As fans of the model know, Heidi is currently engaged to Tokio Hotel guitarist Tom Kaulitz, who happens to be 17 years younger than her. In an interview with In Style, Klum talked about getting older and how it doesn’t really bother her.

“I don’t really think about getting older that much — I mean, know it’s happening to me, it’s happening to all of us,” she dished. “But it’s not like I wake up in the morning, look in the mirror, and say, ‘Oh my God, oh my God.’ Lately, I’m being reminded more about my age by people other than myself.”

It’s great to see that Heidi feels confident at any age.