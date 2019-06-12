American Model Niece Waidhofer Dons A See-Through Crop Top And Skimpy Panties In New Pic

When it comes to posting skin-baring pictures on Instagram, American model Niece Waidhofer is surely a pro. And in order to titillate her legions of followers on the photo-sharing website, she posts highly suggestive pictures on her page every week.

The current week was no exception, as the model took to her page and posted two new pictures that sent temperatures soaring. In the first snap, the model could be seen wearing a see-through crop top which she paired with skimpy panties. As she struck a side pose, the model put her pert derriere on full display. She finished off her look with a pair of gray socks with SpongeBob SquarePants printed on it. In the caption, she mentioned that the socks belonged to her younger brother.

She let her raven-colored tresses down and could be seen using her phone when the picture was captured. Per the geotag, the snap was captured in Houston, Texas. Within a day of having been posted, and as of this writing, the picture accrued more than 54,000 likes and close to 800 comments wherein fans drooled over the display of skin and showered the hottie with compliments.

“Looking fab as usual,” one of her fans commented on the picture. “SpongeBob has never had a better day in his life,” another one joked. While a third fan found the picture to be Niece’s best one so far.

Apart from the said picture, Niece also treated her fans to a new snap wherein she could be seen donning a lace lingerie set that left little to the imagination of the viewers. The model revealed an ample amount of cleavage and looked straight into the camera to strike a pose.

In terms of her beauty looks, Niece opted for a full face of makeup but used subtle shades so as not to overdo it. She wore her hair down and decided to ditch accessories altogether so as not to take away the attention from her risque ensemble.

Within half a day of going live, and as of the writing of this piece, the picture racked up almost 30,000 likes and close to 400 comments which shows that the model is, indeed, immensely popular on Instagram.

Although her main claim to fame is Instagram, Niece became more popular after she made headlines for deleting her Reddit account. According to an article by The Sun, the model, who seems to be quite sensitive about online comments, once posted a pic of herself on Reddit’s “Roast It” section and asked people to post snide comments.

The situation, however, went out of control and people started pouring in all sorts of hate comments. As a result, the model had to delete her account, as she could not take it anymore.