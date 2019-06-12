Kinsey Wolanski Flaunts Major Cleavage In New Instagram Photo

Kinsey Wolanski was a successful model in her own right, but her popularity exploded this month after she ran onto the pitch at the Champions League final in Madrid, Spain, wearing nothing but a skimpy swimsuit, as Maxim has pointed out. As those who follow her on Instagram know, she has been a force to be reckoned with for quite some time.

Earlier this week, the blonde bombshell took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot of herself in a plunging white top that puts her famous busty figure on full display. In the photo in question, the Los Angeles native is posing by a wooden door as she rocks a white top that boasts long sleeves, which come down to her elbows. Her outfit features a neckline that plunges all the way past her chest, showing off quite a bit of cleavage.

Wolanski teamed her top with a pair of high-rise jean bottoms that sit just above her bellybutton, leaving a little bit of her stomach exposed. The model is wearing her blonde hair in a side part and down in large, loose waves that cascade over her shoulder and onto her chest. She is wearing a thin line of black eyeliner on her upper lid and nude lipstick — her bronzer helps accentuate and contour the structure of her face.

According to the geotag included with her post, Wolanski posed for the sultry shot while in Faro, Portugal. The pic, which Wolanski shared with her 3 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 450,000 likes and over 3,200 comments within a little over a day of having been posted. Plenty of Wolanski’s fans and followers took to the comments section to praise her beauty, while also taking the time to acknowledge and respond to her humorous caption.

“Is there a secret to your beauty, baby?” one user asked, trailing the message with a red heart emoji.

“Stunning. Omg,” another one chimed in.

According to the Maxim report, Wolanski is in a relationship with the Russian-American “Youtube personality” named Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, who has a reputation for being a prankster. It’s not entirely clear, but he could have been the mastermind behind the whole Champions League stunt, the report suggested.

Loading...

The spike in Instagram followers she got after the streaking has been quite lucrative for her career, allowing her to charge a considerable sum for sponsored posts, as The Inquisitr recently reported.