‘RHOBH’ Star Kyle Richards Shows Off Plenty Of Cleavage In Low-Plunging, Sequined Dress

Kyle Richards hit up Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live in style.

Yesterday, Richards and her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star, Denise Richards, appeared on Bravo Boss Andy Cohen’s show where they chatted about a number of different topics from the current season of the hit show. Though she was miles away from her home base in Beverly Hills, Kyle looked dressed to impress in a sexy outfit that really had fans’ pulses racing.

The mother of four took to her Instagram account earlier today to share her gorgeous look for fans. In the social media update, Richards shared two photos from her night in the Big Apple. The first photo in the set shows two side-by-side photos of Kyle, who is all smiles for the camera. In the photo on the left, Kyle looks off into the distance and opens her mouth. She shows off her figure in a curve-hugging, pink-sequined dress that features a low-plunging neckline and shows off ample amounts of cleavage.

The photo on the right is very similar to the other one, with the 50-year-old looking off into the distance and giving fans a good look at her stunning makeup that includes eyeliner, eyeshadow, mascara, highlighter, and lipgloss. The reality star wears her hair slicked back in a high ponytail and completes the look with a pair of hoop earrings. The next image in the series shows a full body shot of the black haired beauty in front of the WWHL step and repeat.

This time, Kyle’s full body is on display, including her toned and tanned legs. The bombshell finishes the outfit with a pair of point, nude pumps, and she looks absolutely flawless. Since the post went live on her page, it has earned Kyle a lot of attention with over 15,000 likes and 200-plus comments. Some fans commented on the image to gush over Kyle’s body while countless others let her know that they’re fans of the show.

“Love that dress- my 2 favorite colors- pink and sparkles!!!,” one follower commented.

“Beautiful Lady you looking Stunning gorgeous looks.”

“You are so beautiful,” another user wrote with a heart-eye emoji.

During the appearance on the show, Kyle also talked about her strained relationship with Lisa Vanderpump. As The Inquisitr recently shared, Richards said that she knows Lisa is watching the show, despite the fact that she will not be returning next season. She also touched on their falling out after the infamous “Puppy Gate” scandal.

“I have nothing but respect for her and I care about her, but I was just being honest about that moment, that’s it,” the reality star dished.

The RHOBH Season 9 reunion was already filmed but it will air later this year on Bravo.