Watch St. Louis Blues Vs. Boston Bruins Game 7 Live Stream: NHL Stanley Cup Final Down To One Game, Start Time

The NHL Stanley Cup Final comes down to one game and on Wednesday, either the St. Louis Blues will win their first-ever Cup, or the Boston Bruins will win their seventh.

For the first time in eight years, and only the 17th time in the league’s history, according to The Boston Globe, the NHL Stanley Cup Final comes down to a Game 7, after the Boston Bruins bounced back from 3-2 deficit to even the series in decisive fashion, beating the St. Louis Blues in Game 6 by a 5-1 score. After Wednesday’s game, either the Blues will hoist the first Stanley Cup trophy their 51-season history, or Boston will carry off its seventh, going all the way back to the team’s founding in the pre-NHL era of 1924. A Bruins win would also be the 12th major sports championship for a Boston franchise since 2002, if they can capture the Cup in the game that will live stream from TD Garden.

To find out how to watch a live stream of Wednesday’s St. Louis Blues vs. Boston Bruins NHL Stanley Cup final decisive Game 7, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Face-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time at the 17,500-seat TD Garden, in Boston, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, June 12. That start time will be 5 p.m. Pacific, 7 p.m. Central.

In Denmark, the Czech Republic and other countries in central Europe, the puck will drop at 2 a.m. Central European Summer Time on Thursday, June 13. And in China, the Blues-Bruins showdown starts at 8 a.m. on Thursday morning, China Standard Time.

A Bruins victory would also mean that Boston-area teams have won three of the four major American sports championships this season, after the Boston Red Sox won Major League Baseball’s World Series in 2018, and the New England Patriots took home the Super Bowl’s Lombardi trophy to wrap up the 2018-2019 NFL season, as USA Today noted.

History may favor the Bruins, who are 6-1 in games in which a win means a Stanley Cup chamnpioship according to ESPN stats. The last time the Stanley Cup went to a Game 7, the Bruins defeated the Vancouver Canucks in 2011 to win what was then their first Cup since 1972.

Goalie Tuukka Rask of the Boston Bruins leads all playoff goaltenders with a 1.93 goals-against average. Patrick Smith / Getty Images

To watch the St. Louis Blues Vs. Boston Bruins NHL Stanley Cup Final seventh and deciding game live stream online from Boston, access the streaming video provided by NBC Sports Live Extra or download the NBC Sports Live Extra app. The NBC service also streams on live set-top streaming devices such as Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV, allowing fans to watch the Blues vs. Bruins showdown streaming live on their TV sets.

But there is a way to watch the last game of the 2018-2019 NHL season live online for free without a cable login. Fans may sign up for a free trial of an online streaming TV package, such as Fubo TV, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. All of those providers require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also offers a seven-day free trial, and during that weeklong period, fans can watch Wednesday’s Cup-deciding Blues vs. Bruins game live stream for free.

In Canada, the St. Louis-Boston Game 7 will be streamed by Rogers SportsNet Now.

To watch the Blues-Bruins Game 7 internationally, a complete list of broadcast and live streaming sources in dozens of other countries around the globe may be found at NHL.com.