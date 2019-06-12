Sofia Richie’s Juicy Red Lips Are Sending Fans Wild On Instagram

Sofia Richie showed off her pout on Wednesday and her followers on Instagram can’t get enough of it. The 20-year-old beauty posted a series of photos were she’s wearing bright red lipstick and got rave reviews for the look in the comment section. Several of the comments came from famous names like fellow models, Duckie Thot, Isabela Grutman. Kylie Jenner’s assistant, Victoria Villaroel, chimed in with a compliment for Richie as well.

The photo even got a like from Kylie’s former best friend, Jordyn Woods.

Sofia’s non-famous fans also gave the photo their seal of approval.

“Red is bomb on you,” wrote one follower.

“Wow can I just be her or no,” another follower commented.

In the photo, Sofia kept the rest of the makeup simple and appeared to be wearing a very little product on the rest of her face. In an interview last year with Glamour Magazine U.K., she revealed that she prefers a minimalist approach to beauty.

“I keep it really light with my makeup. The only three products I use are a foundation, an eyebrow pencil, and the Giorgio Armani Powder, which I use to create a really subtle contour. I never do a full contour, though,” she said.

Sofia also said that that she also loves skincare as well, admitting that she loves budget sheet masks and products like the Nip+Fab Glycolic Liquid Glow and a plumping mask from the same company.

But one of her skincare products seems more appropriate for the kitchen as Sofia confessed that she uses grapeseed oil on her skin as a moisturizer three times a week after she exfoliates with a facial scrub adding that “it’s just a weird little thing that I’ve been doing for a long time and it really works for me!”

Even though Sofia regularly shows off her trim figure on her Instagram page, she admitted that she doesn’t have a lot of self-discipline when it comes to exercise. So for workouts, she likes to go to a class where there’s an instructor who can help motivate her.

“I SoulCycle a lot,” she continued. “I don’t take any wellness supplements or anything like that, I just swear by drinking a LOT of water for keeping healthy.”

Her routine appears to be working for her. Although the tabloids keep her in the headlines because of her relationship with Kourtney Kardashian’s co-parent, Scott Disick, Sofia has been racking up high profile modeling gigs over the years. As Glamour U.K reports, she has been in advertising campaigns for Chanel and Tommy Hilfiger. She has also been on the covers of magazines like Tatler and DuJour and has walked the runway for Philipp Plein and Jeremy Scott, Models.com reports.