Kim Kardashian Flaunts World-Famous Curves In Tiny Bikini

Kim Kardashian put her curves on display in a tiny bikini, as seen in her latest Instagram snap on Wednesday.

The brunette beauty wore a classic bikini with a triangle top. The multi-color bathing suit was barely enough to cover Kim’s ample cleavage as she appeared to be stepping out of a swimming pool. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star struck a graceful, yet sexy pose as she glanced down at the water.

As usual, a good portion of Kim’s 141 million followers loved the photo, with many of them commenting on how beautiful the celebrity looked. Within an hour of the posting, the photo garnered over half a million likes.

Kim, 38, may be tempted to show some skin seeing as how she is launching a skincare collection that includes a body foundation and shimmer, as well as face powder and shimmer. The products will be available just in time for summer on June 21, so the beauty mogul has been letting her fans know what to expect.

Kim said that she often has to use a body foundation to cover her psoriasis. When the brand she used was discontinued, she decided to make her foundation. She also said she had been working on the formulas for over a year, and was happy with how creamy and blendable they turned out.

If the results are anything like how the celebrity’s skin looks in her photos, the products will fly off the shelves.

Kim, who is no stranger to showing off a little skin — she has been teasing the products on social media for the past few days, posting photos of herself and other women in nude lingerie with glowing skin.

According to the KKW Beauty website, the foundation works to “blur imperfections and provides a flawless finish for any look.” The formula, which is available in seven shades, is both water and transfer resistant, and bonds with the skin while giving off a subtle fragrance of vanilla and coconut. The body shimmer, which is described as a “glaze of color,” is available in three shades.

Kardashian is among the top contenders on Instagram who can achieve a flawless look. The celebrity knows how to strike a pose and put her world-famous curves on display.

As the launch date for her body foundation approaches, fans can expect to see more photos of Kim — and her products. Those wanting to keep up with the Kardashian can follow her Twitter or Instagram accounts.