‘Fuller House’ Creator Jeff Franklin Reportedly Boasted Of Orgies, Told Writers To Wear Bikinis Before Firing

The allegations against the fallen 'Fuller House' showrunner include discrimination against pregnant staffers and sexually inappropriate remarks.

Fuller House creator Jeff Franklin was fired from the show he helmed last year, and now details about what allegedly led to his ouster are finally being revealed. When Franklin was stripped of his showrunner status on Netflix’s Fuller House in early 2018, it was reported that he had been “verbally abusive” in the writers’ room. More than one year later, a new court filing contains explicit details of the allegations against the veteran TV producer.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, as far back as 2016, Warner Bros. first launched an investigation over complaints about Franklin’s on-set behavior while working on the Netflix hit. The investigation was spawned over concerns of unfair treatment for female writers and Franklin’s handling of requests for pregnant staffers to take time off to go to doctor appointments.

A second investigation the following year came after Jeff Franklin was accused of creating a toxic environment in the Fuller House writers’ room. The television veteran allegedly boasted to his employees about his weekend orgies and repeatedly sent instructions for female writers to bring bikinis with them when coming to his mansion.

Franklin was also accused of complaining about having to hire women and people of color and reportedly once said he wished he could “make all the women on my staff get hysterectomies.” Franklin is also said to have made multiple sexualized comments toward women on his staff and allegedly described one an underage girl on the set of the hit sitcom as “one nose job away from a good f**k.”

Jeff Franklin’s attorney has not responded to the detailed allegations against the once respected TV producer. But shortly after he was fired from Fuller House in March 2018, Franklin filed a lawsuit against new showrunner Bryan Behar, accusing him of plotting to get him fired from the show he originally created in 1987. The new list of detailed allegations against Franklin comes from a declaration from Warner Bros. Studios’ VP of Labor Relations after a thorough investigation of the former Full House showrunner’s alleged behavior that included interviews with eight witnesses.

Last year, TV Line reported that Jeff Franklin was fired for making inappropriate sexual remarks in the Fuller House writer’s room, but that he was not accused of any physical sexual misconduct. Jeff Franklin sadly confirmed his departure from the series on Instagram, telling fans he was “heartbroken” to be leaving the show that he created and ran since the 1980s. In his farewell post, Franklin called the Fuller House cast his “second family.”

After Jeff Franklin’s shocking firing, original Full House star Candace Cameron, who plays DJ Tanner on the series, defended her longtime boss. Cameron Bure told Entertainment Tonight that she considered Franklin “a dear friend” and “a wonderful showrunner.”

“He will be sorely missed from all of us,” the Fuller House star added.

Fuller House returns to Netflix for its fifth and final season later this year.