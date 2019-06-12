‘Maxim’ Model Elizabeth Turner Busts Out Of A Dangerously Short Bikini

Maxim model Elizabeth Turner is no stranger to flaunting her enviable assets on Instagram. Since the photo-sharing website serves as the primary platform for her modeling activities, she makes sure to post several pictures a week.

Following her picture-posting ritual, the model took to her page and shared a new bikini picture that completely mesmerized her 909,000-plus followers.

In the pic, the 23-year-old model was featured wearing a very skimpy, olive-colored bikini which allowed her to flaunt an ample amount of cleavage — a move that got pulses racing. The dangerously short ensemble also allowed Liz to show off her well-developed abs, taut stomach, and sexy legs as she sat on a beach to soak up some sun and pose for the picture.

In terms of her aesthetics, the model opted for minimal makeup in accordance with the sunny, outdoor photo shoot as she let her blond tresses down to pull off a very chic look. She finished off her look by accessorizing with a selection of silver rings, a bracelet, and a delicate pendant.

Per the geotag, the picture was captured in Santa Monica Beach in California, while the model informed her fans in the caption that the swimsuit was from the brand Monday Swimwear.

Within half a day of being posted, and as of this writing, the picture amassed almost 40,000 likes and 500-plus comments wherein fans and followers showered the hot model with various complimentary comments, calling her “the epitome of perfection,” “absolutely gorgeous body,” “mind-blowing figure,” and “can’t believe that you are real.”

Along with her fans, some of her fellow models also liked or commented on the picture, including former Victoria’s Secret model Lauren Layne, Rachell Vallori, Christen Harper, and Mame Adjei, to name a few.

Commenting on the picture, one of her fans wrote that Liz is “simply outstanding,” adding that he would like to take her out on a date. Another fan said that he has never seen a woman more beautiful than Liz.

A third fan opined that the model is highly underrated and suggested that she should make it to the mainstream modeling industry because she is better than many top models.

Other fans expressed their admiration for the model by posting plenty of hearts, kiss, and fire emojis on the pic instead of using words and sentences.

In an interview with GQ magazine, the flaxen-haired model revealed that she started modeling while she was in high school and her pictures appeared in famous magazines, including Teen Vogue and Seventeen.