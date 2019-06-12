Kate Upton Celebrates 27th Birthday In Stunning Dress & Instagram Thinks She Looks Like A Princess

Just seven months after the birth of her first child, Kate Upton reemerged on social media to show off her incredible post-baby body to fans.

Over the past week, the blonde bombshell shared a number of photos with fans as she celebrates her 27th birthday. While a few posts earlier in the week showed Upton rocking two different swimsuits, her most recent photo is equally as sexy even though it’s not as revealing. In the image posted for her nearly 6 million followers, Kate looks absolutely breathtaking.

The model does not tag her location in this particular shot, but she is surrounded by green grass and a number of green plants. The 27-year-old sits in the middle of the two rows of plants, striking a pose in a gorgeous dress. The flowy number features a white, orange, and blue pattern and flows on the ground where Upton is sitting.

Kate strikes a pose for the camera, putting her arms in front of her face and turning her head to the side. The mother of one wears her long, blonde locks down and slightly waved while donning a huge smile on her face. Upton looks fresh-faced and appears to be wearing very minimal makeup in the photo while still looking absolutely stunning.

Since the post went live on her account, Kate’s followers have gone wild for it — giving it 78,000 likes in addition to upward of 300 comments. Some followers took to the post to gush over how amazing the model looks while countless others wished her a happy birthday.

“You look like a princess,” one follower gushed.

“Happy Birthday bbygirl, just like wine every year you get finer,” another posted.

“Happy birthday beauty,” another fan wrote with a heart emoji.

Back in November, Kate welcomed her first child, Genevieve Upton Verlander, whom she shares with husband Jason Verlander. Since the little girl’s birth, the model has been sharing plenty of photos and keeping fans up to date. Though she seems to be incredibly confident in each and every photo that she shares with her fans, Upton did admit in an interview with The Fashion Spot that she has days where she lacks confidence.

“I try not to beat myself up because we all have confident days and days where we don’t feel our best. I focus on getting back to that confident place by taking care of myself,” she said. “I’ve learned that when I motivate myself to eat healthier, work out and recover properly, it helps me sustain a healthy lifestyle to get my confidence level back where it needs to be.”

