‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Thursday: Victor Stuns His Children

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, June 13 bring a public engagement announcement for Lola and Kyle. Meanwhile, Victor finally reveals his illness to his children, and their reaction shocks Nikki.

Lola (Sasha Calle) and Kyle (Michael Mealor) go public with their engagement, according to SheKnows Soaps. Kyle officially proposed and gave Lola a beautiful ring. Then, at Society, Summer (Hunter King) congratulated her and snarked about comparing rings, especially since she and Kyle aren’t even divorced yet, according to The Inquisitr‘s daily Y&R recap.

Now that everybody knows that Kyle popped the question, this couple can start planning their wedding, which is sure to be an exciting, although stressful, time for them both.

A meeting with the Newman family members turns ugly, which isn’t surprising given all the animosity among those who attend. Nick (Joshua Morrow) is furious that Adam (Mark Grossman) wants Christian. Plus, he’s angry that Adam took over Dark Horse. Also facing Nick’s wrath are Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Victor (Eric Braeden). Nick is almost always at odds with his father, but this time he’s specifically mad that Victor brought Adam back to Genoa City to stir up trouble. As for Victoria, well, she gave Adam the money to buy his debt, and Victoria stole Chelsea’s (Melissa Claire Egan) phone number from Nick’s phone.

Victoria is angry at Victor for once again trying to oust her out of Newman Enterprises’s top spot. She’s faithfully worked hard to get where she is, and Victor continually pulls the rug out from under her. As for Adam — he’s mad at the whole world. Then, there’s Abby (Melissa Ordway), if they even bothered to include her.

Ultimately, none of this family animosity will be helpful for Victor as he fights a rare blood disease that has a low survival rate. It doesn’t seem likely that the Newmans will rally around their father either, considering all the drama they’re facing currently.

Although Victor asks Adam to carry on his legacy, it doesn’t look likely that Adam will be willing to do what his father wants him to do. Meanwhile, Nick absolutely won’t do it, which leaves Abby and Victoria. For Victor, neither Abby nor Victoria has what it takes, so who will continue his dream if he cannot?

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) learns something shocking about her children when confronted by Victor’s illness. Nothing will bring them together, and if they cannot count on the kids during this terrible time of Victor fighting for his life, then when can they ever have family harmony? It looks like Victor’s history of causing drama is catching up to him.