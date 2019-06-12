Jasmine Sanders Raises Her Leg In Booty-Revealing Bodysuit During L.A. Pride

Jasmine Sanders attended the famous Pride Parade and Festival in Los Angeles over the weekend in a sizzling skintight one-piece that knocked her Instagram fans sideways. Earlier this week, the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model took to the popular social media platform to share a series of snapshots featuring her famous physique.

In one of these photos, Sanders rests her leg up high on the tire of a 4×4 as she rocks a black bodysuit, which features long, skintight pants that hug every curve of her lower body, while her derriere points at the camera. The piece stretches up over her torso in an equally tight top with an open back that stays in place with a few straps.

Sanders, who goes by the moniker Golden Barbie, wears a rainbow band around her right thigh to go with the Pride theme, which gives her black suit a touch of color. The model also wears a black cap by Balenciaga, as indicated by the word written in white at the front. Sanders possibly dyed her hair blue for the event, but it is more likely that she is wearing a wig that falls down her shoulders under her cap.

She completes her look with a pair of chunky black sneakers by Fila, which she wears with a pair of black socks that go over the pants of her bodysuit. In two of the three photos she shared, Golden Barbie carries a couple of rainbow balloons to go with her thigh band, in addition to multi-colored nails.

The post, which Sanders shared with her 3.4 million Instagram followers, garnered nearly 55,000 likes and more than 245 comments within a couple of days of having been posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to share their admiration for Sanders as well as to comment on her daring outfit.

“Wow honestly blue hair on you is dope,” one user raved, completing the message with a few blue and red heart emoji.

“I absolutely LOVE this,” another one chimed in.

Loading...

As fans of Golden Barbie will know, Sanders was featured for the first time in the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, which came out in early May.

“I’m so excited to be part of the Sports Illustrated family!” Sanders told the publication. “I love that they celebrate all types of women with different body types from different backgrounds.”