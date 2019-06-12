Kylie Jenner’s BFF Stassie Karanikolaou Takes A Naked Shower On Instagram

Google searches for Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou have likely spiked in recent days. The 22-year-old has been all over Kylie Jenner’s Instagram, but she’s got her own account. Stassie’s June 12 update comes as a naked one, and it’s getting plenty of attention.

Earlier today, the blonde beauty updated her Instagram – seemingly straight from the shower. Appearing fully nude, Stassie had been photographed under a waterfall rain-head while she took in the spray. The YouTuber and influencer used her arms and positioning to cover up modestly, but she didn’t seem shy. A knowing smile sent out confidence, and a simple caption hinted at her contented state of mind.

A quick swipe to the right shows Stassie’s second snap – here, she is looking more sensual with her eyes closed, and her butterfly arm tattoo is clearly visible.

This update seems to have been raking in some famous faces in the comments section. One came from famous makeup guru Nikita Dragun.

“I volunteer to take ur pics in the shower next time,” she wrote.

Kylie personally replied.

“@nikita_Dragun that’s all me baby,” she wrote.

Stassie’s previous appearances on Instagram have seen her with a touch more clothing. Yesterday, Stassie and Kylie wore matching Chanel outfits for a golf outing.

Designer-clad seems to be how Stassie rolls. At least, that’s definitely the case when she’s hanging out with the Kylie Cosmetics CEO. Two days ago, a photo of the girls in black thong bikinis with coordinating Burberry hats was posted to both Stassie and Kylie’s accounts.

Media outlets have been picking up on Stassie. Just yesterday, The Evening Standard‘s ES magazine offered fans an entire article on just who this girl is. Per the report, Stassie and Kylie’s friendship goes back nine years. Kylie threw her friend a major bash over the weekend that included pool partying and a club night in West Hollywood, California.

Kylie met Stassie at a Barnes & Noble bookstore. Their friendship has stayed strong for nearly a decade – many fans would argue that it’s strengthened of late. Kylie and Stassie also have matching tattoos bearing Kylie’s daughter’s name: Stormi.

Career-wise, Karanikolaou is a known YouTuber – she has over 200,000 subscribers. She also acts as an influencer, having collaborated with brands such as Pretty Little Thing and Khloe Kardashian’s Good American line.

Stassie has 4.4 million Instagram followers. Her account is followed by famous faces including Kendall Jenner, Bella Thorne, Sofia Richie, and her BFF, Kylie Jenner.