‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Bar Refaeli Sizzles In Scandalous Yellow Swimsuit

Bar Refaeli is heating up her Instagram page yet again with her latest post.

The 34-year-old has one of the most killer figures in the modeling business, and she’s no stranger to showing it off for her nearly 3 million Instagram followers. Refaeli has graced the pages of a ton of popular magazine spread like Sports Illustrated and Maxim, showing off her figure in both swimsuits and lingerie. The model has been keeping fans up to date with all of her latest projects via her Instagram page, and her army of followers are totally digging it.

In the most recent image posted to her account, Bar does what she does best by showing off her stunning figure in a sexy swimsuit. With the ocean at her back, the model puts her full body on display in the shot while rocking a skintight, yellow swimsuit with a low-plunging neckline. The sexy suit features a belt in the middle of it which cinches just at the waist.

The suit’s halter neck top ties behind Bar’s neck while dipping low down on her chest, which shows off plenty of cleavage to followers. The blonde-haired beauty’s toned and tanned legs are also on display in the photo as are her arms. Bar appears to be makeup-free in the gorgeous shot, wearing her long locks slicked back in a low ponytail. She purses her lips for the camera and looks incredibly confident in the stunning shot.

Since the photo went live on her account, it’s earned the 34-year-old plenty of attention with over 38,000 likes in addition to 340-plus comments. Some followers took to the post to let Refaeli know that she’s their favorite model while countless others commented on her stunning figure.

“Breathtaking as always!!!!” one follower gushed.

“You’re the one that I want!!” wrote another.

“Wow you are so beautiful,” another user commented with a series of heart emoji.

Loading...

In the past, the mother of two has talked about social media and how she uses it to her advantage. In an interview with Elle, the model confessed that her life has been “easier” since Instagram came around, mostly due to the fact that she can make posts faster than the press can.

“Paparazzi used to take pictures of me all the time going into the gym, and wait for me outside. Now I take a picture from inside the gym and post it, so it’s not as interesting to see me walking the street than to see me doing the actual exercise and sweating while I’m working out. I really think it changed the lives of public figures.”

This may be one of the reasons why Bar uses Instagram for so many photos — and fans are totally fine with it.