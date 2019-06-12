‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Wednesday: Victor Gets Terrible News

The Young and the Restless recap for Wednesday, June 12.

Adam (Mark Grossman) came to apologize to Sharon (Sharon Case) for pushing her, and Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) saw them share a hug. Rey confronted Sharon about what is going on with Adam, and then he told her that she’s lying to herself because Adam is a first-degree predator. The ex-cop already had one relationship where his wife was trying not to think about somebody else, and he’s not willing to do it again.

Adam found out his associate has Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson), and he warned that she has a penchant for stirring up trouble. Then Adam stirred up trouble between Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle). Adam let his brother know that their sister is the one who passed along Chelsea’s (Melissa Claire Egan) phone number as well as the money he used to buy Nick’s debt. Later Nick confronted Victoria for what she’d done, and Victoria said she wouldn’t apologize for looking out for herself. She deserves the top spot at Newman Enterprises. When Victor told Billy (Jason Thompson) about things, Billy supported her right to look out for herself. Adam received a threatening text from Kevin (Greg Rikaart).

At Society, Summer (Hunter King) worried about Phyllis, and Kyle (Michael Mealor) blamed it on a late night out for Summer, and she declined to correct him. Lola (Sasha Calle) noticed, and she asked Summer if she was okay. They had a small bonding moment, and then Summer got snarky about Lola’s engagement to Kyle and offered to compare rings. At Nick’s, Summer got some comfort from her dad.

Christine (Lauralee Bell) confronted Victor (Eric Braeden) about his lawsuit against the department, and according to The Inquisitr, Victor didn’t care a bit about the trouble he caused. Christine worried about the situation since she’s up for re-election as District Attorney, and she’s afraid the legal problem will keep her from getting elected again. Paul (Doug Davidson) told her the city would settle and everything would be fine. Then Paul surprised his wife with a peaceful picnic at Chancellor Park, and the duo reconnected after the stress of their busy lives.

Finally, Nate (Sean Dominic) gave Victor the terrible news that his body didn’t respond well to his last treatment. Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) said she wanted to tell their children, and then she told her husband if he won’t tell them, she will.