‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Wyatt Scares Flo With New Side To Himself

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week tease that Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) will show Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) a new side of himself. Wyatt thinks that he is doing a good thing, but Flo doesn’t read his actions the same way. In fact, the former waitress will be worried about her relationship when Wyatt reveals more of himself.

Wyatt loves his family. Much like his father, Bill Spencer (Don Diamont), he always looks out for kin. It is for this reason that Wyatt and Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) ended their relationship. Wyatt thought that she should have broken her promise of silence to Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) and told him that the designer was planning to break up his brother’s marriage.

So, when Wyatt takes Flo to the cliff house, she will experience a new side to him. It appears as the couple will visit Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), Liam, and the girls, per The TV Watercooler. Flo will see how the brothers connect, and how close they really are. She will witness how seriously Wyatt takes his role as big brother and uncle to Steffy’s kids. Wyatt’s softer side will worry Flo as she realizes how much he cares about his family. She knows that he will be irate when he finds out how she has wronged them.

Flo will also see Phoebe for the first time since the adoption. It may be an awkward meeting for her and Steffy. When they initially met, they never realized that they would see each other again. Although Steffy may try to reassure Flo, the blonde will feel guilty for her role in the baby swap. Only she knows that Liam is Beth’s biological father and that he has every right to call her his daughter.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal Flo will be concerned that she will lose Wyatt if the truth comes out. She knows that she has betrayed his trust and lied to him about so many issues. It appears as if she will realize that if she wants to keep Wyatt in her life, she will need to continue with the lie.

Flo will need to decide if she can live with her conscience if she chooses not to come clean or whether she is willing to sacrifice Wyatt so that Hope and Liam can get to know their daughter. Will Wyatt forgive Flo for stealing his brother’s daughter or will he kick her to the curb?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.