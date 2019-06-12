‘Bachelor’ Alum Danielle Lombard Shows Off Her Bikini Body In Throwback Photo

After seeing so many stunning shots of Positano from Instagram users, Danielle Lombard decided to share her own paradisiacal sample from her time in the gorgeous Italian coastal town. Earlier this week, the former Bachelor contestant and model took to the popular photo-sharing social media app to share a sizzling snapshot of herself showing off her killer figure in a tiny bikini as she enjoyed a boat ride off the Amalfi Coast.

In the photo, the reality TV star is sitting on the metal rail of the boat as she rocks a burnt orange two-piece bikini consisting of an underwire bra that helps accentuate her busty figure, though the details of the top are not visible because Lombard’s hair is partially covering her chest. The model teamed her bikini bra with a pair of matching bottoms that feature a series of side strings that sit low on her frame, helping accentuate her full, wide hips and showcasing her abs as well as her strong thighs. According to the tag Lombard included with her post, the two-piece she is wearing is from White Fox Boutique, an Australian label and online store.

The 29-year-old model and entrepreneur is lightly touching the boat rail with her backside as she leans forward with her torso in a pose that further showcases the curves in the body.

Lombard is looking down toward her right shoulder as she flashes a big, bright smile. She is wearing her brunette hair in a middle part and down as it cascades over her shoulders and onto her chest.

At the time of this writing, the post, which Lombard shared with her 327,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 8,100 likes and almost 200 comments within a little over a day of being posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her beauty and share their admiration for the reality TV star.

“I love this shot [double pink heart emoji] so cute,” one user gushed.

“You are a dreammm,” another one chimed in.

“How are you so perfect!” yet a third fan raved.

As Entertainment Tonight noted, Lombard dated Dean Unglert in Season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise, but fans of Lombard might be seeing more of the starlet in the upcoming Season 6 of the reality TV show, though her presence at the beach is still very much tentative, as The Inquisitr recently pointed out.