Here’s Why Meghan Markle Took A Maternity Leave Break To Attend Trooping the Colour

Meghan Markle has been a mother for less than two months. When she gave birth to baby Archie, the world expected to see less of her as she took time off enjoying being a mom. She skipped making an appearance while President Donald Trump was visiting Britain, but she did manage to pull herself away from her son long enough to attend Trooping the Colour, the official celebration of Queen Elizabeth’s birthday.

According to a source, the reason she attended the event was because it was a family affair.

“Meghan is on maternity leave, but Trooping is a family occasion,” a source told People magazine.

“You don’t skip the Queen’s birthday. She’s the Queen!”

Enough said. The queen turned 93 on April 23, but the public celebration for her birthday is usually scheduled for the second Saturday in June.

It is a special occasion that includes over 1,400 soldiers, 200 horses, and 400 musicians who all come together to mark the event, according to the royal family website, Royal. Crowds line the streets as members of the royal family ride on horseback and in carriages alongside a parade that moves from Buckingham Palace to The Mall to Horse Guard’s Parade. Military bands perform and foot guards march past the queen before the royal family joins her on a balcony at Buckingham Palace to watch a fly-by of the Royal Air Force.

Trooping the Colour is a big deal that has been a staple in British history for more than 260 years. It seems the only thing that would be a bigger deal than Trooping the Colour would be missing the event, so it is no wonder that Meghan made an appearance.

The duchess will most likely take three to five months away from her royal duties for maternity leave, the source told People.

That means Meghan’s schedule might be getting busy sometime in autumn, which lines up with reports that she and Harry are expected to be taking a royal tour of Africa around that time. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the royal couple is expected to take a trip to the continent in part to carry on Princess Diana’s legacy of humanitarian work. Their visit will include stops in Angola, Malawi, and South Africa.

The royal couple is also reportedly planning a six-month sabbatical in Africa sometime in the future.

There was no mention if baby Archie would be present on the upcoming tour of Africa.