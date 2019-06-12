Bradley Cooper Reportedly Has An ‘Overwhelming Connection’ To Lady Gaga Amid Irina Shayk Split

After Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk called it quits, the rumors of a spark between the actor and his A Star Is Born co-star continue to soar.

As fans know, it was reported last week that Cooper and Shayk end their relationship after four years of dating. The pair shares one child together, 2-year-old Lea De Seine. Shayk was spotted moving her things out of the home that she and Cooper shared together, amid a whirlwind of rumors. It’s no secret that Bradley and co-star Lady Gaga had undeniable chemistry in their hit film, A Star Is Born, and ever since then — romance rumors have been flying. According to People, Bradley and Gaga share a magnetic connection.

“He has a huge and overwhelming connection to Gaga but whether it becomes a real love story in their lives for all the world to see is premature,” the insider revealed.

The same insider also touched on the rumors that plagued Cooper’s relationship with Shayk, which played a role in ending their romance.

“The rumors about Bradley and Gaga having a love affair didn’t help especially with his constant travels [promoting the film].”

Additionally, the pair had different visions of their lives, and that’s part of the reason why they ended up going their separate ways. Another source dished that Irina was totally focused on protecting her family rather than the fame aspect of her life, whereas Cooper was more career-focused, capitalizing on each and every opportunity he could following the success of his Oscar-nominated film.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr also reported that Cooper was somewhat absent from his relationship with the supermodel, especially when he was filming with Lady Gaga. An insider close to the pair revealed that ever since he began working on the movie, Cooper’s behavior in the relationship had changed. However, the notoriously private pair did a good job at hiding their troubles from the outside world, which could explain in part why their issues failed to make headlines for quite some time.

“Since Bradley and Irina have always been very private about their relationship few knew there was really for sure something going on.”

But even with all of the drama that is surrounding her personal life, Shayk doesn’t seem too bothered by things. Judging by her most recent social media post, Irina is moving on with her head held high. In a sexy snapshot shared with her 12 million-plus Instagram followers, Irina gets cheeky while posing on a rock. The brunette beauty faces away from the camera, showing off her toned derriere in a NSFW swimsuit.

The image earned the stunner a lot of attention with over 680,000 likes as well as 4,000-plus comments. While some fans gushed over her beauty, others took to the comments section to ask about her split with Cooper. Now the only question that remains is will Bradley and Gaga get together now that they’re both officially single? Guess we’ll just have to wait and see.