‘Summer House’ Is Evicting These Two Cast Members For Season 4

The Bravo reality show will have another casting shakeup this summer.

Summer House is cleaning house once again. Producers for the Bravo reality show have reportedly given two cast members an eviction notice ahead of Season 4, Page Six reports.

Summer House veteran Danielle Olivera and newcomer Jordan Verroi won’t be living in the Hamptons vacation house this summer as the wild reality show gets set to film its fourth season. A Bravo source stopped short of saying Danielle and Jordan won’t be seen on the show at all when it returns next year, but teased they’ve been given the heave-ho from the house.

“They will still be on, but they won’t be back living in the house,” the Summer House insider said.

Danielle joined Summer House during its second season, while Jordan turned up as one of three newcomers in Season 3 alongside Paige DeSorbo and Hannah Berner. Danielle and Jordan flirted with a hookup until Jordan’s bizarre lies about his love life began to surface.

The third season of the Bravo hit also starred Kyle Cooke, Lindsay Hubbard, Carl Radke, and Amanda Batula as they partied with the Hamptons upper-crust after working in New York City all week. The East Coast’s answer to Vanderpump Rules also featured seasoned Bravo stars Stassi Schroeder, Beau Clark, Tom Schwartz, and Katie Maloney, who visited the Hamptons house in a two-episode crossover.

Of course, this is not the first time members of the Summer House cast have lost their beds. In a major casting shakeup last season, twin sisters Lauren and Ashley Wirkus confirmed their surprising exit from Summer House just days before shooting for Season 3 began last summer.

In a statement to Us Weekly, the Wirkus twins—who were once the central “characters” on the show with their “Wirkus Circus”—said they were departing Summer House with “nothing but good wishes to those at Bravo, and to the cast and crew for helping to create life-lasting memories over the last two years.”

In addition, Us confirmed that original cast member Stephen McGee and newcomer Amit Neuman would also be going on a permanent vacation from Summer House. Interestingly, at the time, The Daily Mail noted that Danielle “didn’t really connect with viewers” and wasn’t expected to be back for Season 3, but somehow she squealed out a second season.

Even though several cast members from Summer House have been axed, a source told People that “it doesn’t mean they don’t come back or make an appearance in the season.”

Summer House is expected to return to Bravo next spring.