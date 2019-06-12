Bradley Whitford Calls Kylie Jenner’s ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’-Themed Party ‘Tacky’

The Handmaid’s Tale actor Bradley Whitford is less than pleased with Kylie Jenner’s recent homage to the show.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder threw a bash inspired by the Hulu series on Saturday, June 8. According to Hollywood Life, the party doubled as a viewing party and as a birthday celebration for the mogul’s longtime friend Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou. During the party, Jenner shared snaps of herself, Karanikolaou, Scott Disick’s girlfriend Sofia Richie and more attendees wearing the series’ iconic costume. Many fans were taken aback by the fact that Jenner and her friends decided to glamorize the costumes of the enslaved women on the show.

Whitford, who plays Commander Joseph Lawrence on the show, expressed his thoughts about Jenner’s party when he appeared on The Talk on Tuesday, June 11. The actor described the antics of Jenner and her friends as “a little tacky,” when asked about it. Whitford also stated that due to the current climate in the real world, Jenner could’ve gone with a different theme.

“You know, that costume is so kind of iconic, and it’s interesting how it’s changed initially from sort of a symbol of oppression to now, as the show is moving ahead, to a symbol of resistance,” Bradley continued, a reference to how women have adapted the red robe into a protest outfit in the wake of new abortion legislation. “So, yeah, a cocktail party seems to sort of dash that significance.”

Kylie Jenner's 'Handmaids' party sparks social media outcry https://t.co/4wwqoMSX4W pic.twitter.com/WQGQzEaGsk — ABC 7 Chicago (@ABC7Chicago) June 12, 2019

Numerous fans joined Whitford’s sentiments and expressed their feelings about the party as well. Many social media users criticized Jenner for throwing the party and stated that it was another example of the Kardashian-Jenner clan being “tone deaf due to privilege.”

According to People, the television show-themed event took place at Jenner’s Hidden Hills home. In addition to the guests dressing up like the characters from The Handmaid’s Tale, the party was filled with drinks that were inspired by the show. The drink list reportedly included “under his eye tequila” and “praise be vodka.” The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also reportedly decked her house out to transform it into Gilead, which is the fictional setting of Atwood’s popular dystopian novel and its Elisabeth Moss-led television adaptation. Despite many social media users bashing Jenner, some felt the influencer’s idea was “cool,” and gave her props for creativity.

Jenner has yet to publicly address the bashing she received online. The Life of Kylie alum did share more photos from her celebration with Karanikolaou on her Instagram page.