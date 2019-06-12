Model Hailey Clauson Bursts Out Of Tank Top In Cleavage-Filled Post

Hailey Clauson is giving her fans just a little something to talk about in her most recent social media post.

As fans of the Sports Illustrated veteran know, Clauson is one of the most recognized models on the planet. The blonde beauty regularly shows off her incredible figure in a number of cleavage-baring outfits, including bikinis and lingerie. Thanks to her wide array of sexy photos that she shares with fans, Clauson boasts an Instagram following of over 500,000 — a number that continues to climb on a daily basis. In the most recent snapshot posted to her account, the 24-year-old proves just why she’s so popular.

In the up-close-and-personal snapshot, Hailey sits in her home and looks directly into the camera. The bombshell wears her long, blonde locks down and slightly waved while pursing her lips for the photo. Clauson appears to be makeup-free in the post, but she still looks absolutely stunning. And while her face looks picture-perfect, it’s her body that really gets her fans’ pulses racing.

Though she is only photographed from the chest up, Clauson puts on a busty display in an incredibly small, black, spaghetti-strap tank top. The model presses her breasts together with her arms, showing off a crazy amount of cleavage for her army of fans. Since the photo went live on her account, it’s earned stellar reviews, with over 9,000 likes and 100-plus comments.

While most fans just commented on the drool-worthy post to let Hailey know that she looks incredible, some of her other followers had no words and simply chimed in with their choice of emoji. A few other followers told her that they would take her to get a bite to eat since she said that she was thinking about food in the caption.

“U look gorgeous,” one follower wrote with a series of emojis.

“Gorgeous so would like to have a burger with you Hailey.”

“You know that your Bambi glance is irresistible,” another fan commented.

Yesterday, The Inquisitr reported that Hailey shared a few behind-the-scenes photos from one of her Sports Illustrated photo shoots. In the multi-photo update, the 24-year-old rocks a number of bikinis and looks amazing in all of them. One of the images in the series shows the beauty standing off-set in a tiny green, string bikini that highlights her fabulous figure. Hailey flashes a huge smile in this particular photo, while she holds a little kangaroo in her arms. The stunner wears her short, blonde tresses down and slightly waved while she looks into the camera.

It seems as though Clauson was born to wear a bikini.