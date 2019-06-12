‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Thursday, June 13: Thomas Agonizes Over His Decision

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, June 13 indicate that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) will be facing a crisis. He has just heard the most incredible news, and he will find himself in a predicament. He will need to decide whether he will put others’ happiness first or if his own ambitions are more important.

Thomas recently forced a full confession from Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden). Xander Avant (Adain Bradley) dropped Flo’s name in suspicious circumstances, and this led Thomas to question the blonde. She soon capitulated, and he found out that she had passed off Phoebe (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) as her own. She told him that Beth was alive and that Phoebe was Hope Logan’s (Annika Noelle) daughter.

Initially, Thomas was dumbstruck. He accused Flo of lying to him but eventually realized that she was telling the truth. She then revealed the entire story. Flo told Thomas of Reese Buckingham’s (Wayne Brady) gambling debt and how he swapped a stillborn child with Hope’s daughter. She then passed off the baby as her own when Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) wanted to adopt a baby. She told Thomas that she would understand if he told Hope and Steffy the truth.

Now Thomas faces a decision. B&B viewers will remember that he actually set out to break up Hope and Liam Spencer’s (Scott Clifton) marriage. He figured that Hope could be a mother to his son since Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) had grown fond of her. He also opined that Liam should be with Steffy and the girls. He then brainwashed Hope into believing that she should set Liam free.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Thomas also realizes that Steffy and Hope deserve the truth. He knows that Steffy will be devastated to hear who Phoebe really is. On the other hand, the news will bring a great deal of joy to Hope and Liam. He will need to weigh his options, per Highlight Hollywood. Either way, both Hope and Steffy’s futures will be at stake.

The designer may also decide that his son’s future is also at risk. Douglas needs a mother, and the little boy handpicked Hope for the role. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that he may decide in his son’s best interest and not tell Hope that Beth is alive.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.