Who Is Elin Nordegren’s Boyfriend? Tiger Woods’ Ex-Wife Is Pregnant, Debuts Baby Bump At Son’s Football Game

Elin Nordegren is pregnant with her third child.

Nearly a decade after her marriage to golf superstar Tiger Woods came to an end on the heels of his massive cheating scandal, the 39-year-old Swedish model, who shares two children with Woods, has stepped out at her son’s flag football game and debuted the first look at her baby bump.

According to Radar Online, Nordegren was attending her 10-year-old son Charlie’s game when her pregnancy was first confirmed on June 7. At the time, Nordegren was showing off her baby bump under a tight-fitting black shirt and was also wearing a pair of black leggings.

Nordegren also shares daughter Sam, 11, with Woods.

During her son’s flag football game, Nordegren was seen relaxing in a chair as she chatted with a friend and frequently placed her hand on her belly. She was also seen spending a good portion of her time at the game on her cell phone.

Apparently, Nordegren has been staying away from the spotlight in recent months as her former husband, Woods, and his new girlfriend, Erica Herman, often attend her son’s games. When he’s been out of town for work, the children have been cared for at events by their nanny. So, when Nordegren suddenly showed up to Charlie’s game with a baby bump, everyone was taken aback.

“She has to be a few months,” the insider said. “If not a few months, then further.”

As for whether or not Nordegren currently has a boyfriend, the Radar Online article did not confirm who the father of her third child was. Instead, they revealed her most recent boyfriend as Chris Cline, who she was last seen with in 2016. As the outlet explained, the model began dating the billionaire in 2013 before splitting one year later. Then, after their 2016 sighting, they were rumored to be back together.

While Nordegren may be with Cline at this point in time, she was not wearing a wedding or engagement ring in any of the photos taken last week, and the outlet’s source claims she’s never been seen at her son’s games with a man.

“She hasn’t come with a man,” the source said. “She’s never with a boyfriend.”

As fans of Woods will recall, he was caught cheating on Nordegren in 2009 after engaging in affairs with as many as 120 women during their short-lived marriage and was forced to pay his ex-wife an alleged $100 million for their divorce settlement.