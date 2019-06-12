Christina Milian Defies Her Age In Figure-Hugging Dress

Christina Milian seems to defy age with every photo she shares on Instagram. The actress regularly impresses her 4.9 million followers with snaps that seem to suggest she isn’t aging at all.

On Wednesday, it was no different, as Milian shared a series of photos of herself wearing a floral, figure-hugging dress that featured ruffles and off-the-shoulder puffy sleeves with delicate spaghetti straps. The dress revealed just a flash of cleavage for a sexy, romantic look. The 37-year-old beauty’s face was made up flawlessly with natural shades. Milian wore a nude color on her lips with a bronze color on her cheeks, while her eyes popped with shades of brown and the inner corners and brow arches highlighted. She styled her hair in Venetian Brushed Gold Braids and accessorized the feminine look with delicate gold drop earrings.

While Milian is known for some of her more racy shots, this look proved that the “Dip It Low” singer can pull off a sexy look in just about anything she wears. Many of her fans commented on how youthful she looked in the photo, while others remarked at she seemed to be defying age.

Judging from her previous post, Milian was apparently at the premiere of Toy Story 4, which she attended with her 9-year-old daughter, Violet.

The Instagram sensation enjoys spending time with Violet, as the girl is often featured in her photos. The two have been busy this spring and summer catching the premeires of Aladdin and Toy Story.

Milian, who is in a relationship with singer and songwriter Matt Pokora, 33, said she would like to see more children in her life. The couple have been together since since August 2017. In an interview with Hollywood Life, Milian admitted she wants to have at least one more child.

“Probably just one more because I know the energy it takes to raise a child. I know that I just want to be able to experience each child, which is a gift,” she said.

But until then, Milian stays busy with her apparel line, ZCrave. The actress sometimes shares photos from the clothing line on her Instagram account.

In an interview with Essence magazine, Milian said that one thing that helps her keep her youthful look is trying to exercise on a consistent basis. She said that while she doesn’t have one particular routine that she sticks with, she tries to do a bit of cardio and strength training every week.