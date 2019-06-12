Australian Model Natasha Oakley ‘Works Her Curves’ In Tiny Black Bikini In New Video

Natasha Oakley wants her Instagram fans to know that most of the work behind the stunning bodies of swimsuit model comes down to lighting and angles. On Wednesday, the bikini model took took to the popular photo-sharing social media app to share a sizzling video of herself in a tiny bikini as she strikes different poses in an effort to show her followers some of her tips and tricks for always looking her best.

In the clip in question, the Australian bombshell is seen leaning against a white wall as she rocks a black two-piece bikini that consists of an underwire bra with two thin straps that go over the model’s shoulders and features a low-cut neckline that plunges deep into Oakley’s chest, helping accentuate her busty figure and put her cleavage front and center. The model teamed her top with a matching black bottom that sits high on her frame — just above her bellybutton — showing off Oakley’s incredibly toned upper abs, while the piece’s high legs help accentuate her strong and firm thighs. According to the tag she included with her post, the two-piece she is wearing is from Monday Swimwear, a beachwear brand she launched in 2014 alongside her close friend and business partner Devin Brugman.

Oakley is facing a different camera than the one shooting the video, which puts her right side to the viewer. The model has her left hand on the white next to her as moves from pose to pose, showing off different perspectives of her body. In her caption, Oakley shared that her main tips is to elongate the body, point the toes and keep the arms away from the sides, all of which she appears to be applying in the video.

The Bronte native is wearing her blonde hair in a casual middle part and down in relaxed, loose waves that cascade over her shoulders and onto her back and chest.

The post, which Oakley shared with her 2.1 million Instagram followers, was viewed more than 147,000 times in about half a day of having been posted, garnering over 21,000 likes and more than 200 comments. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to thank her for being candid and honest about bikini modeling, and also to praise her stunning looks.

“You look AMAZING!!!” one user gushed.

“Sharp curves ahead,” another one punily chimed in, including a series of mind-blown emoji and heart eyes smileys.