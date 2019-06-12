Anastasiya Kvitko Parades Her Curves In Biker Shorts & Cleavage-Revealing Latex Top In Racy New Video

Anastasiya Kvitko, who is also known as the “Russian Kim Kardashian” around the web, has amassed a legion of Instagram followers, and those who follow her know exactly why. Late on Tuesday, the brunette bombshell took to the popular photo-sharing social media platform to share a sizzling video of herself parading her curves in skimpy attire that is bound to set pulses all over the world racing.

In the clip, the 24-year-old Russian model struts her famous physique on the sidewalk in front of glamorous shop windows as she rocks a pair of black biker shorts that hug every curve on her lower body and enhance her voluptuous, strong thighs as well as her well-known Kim-Kardashian-esque booty. Kvitko teams her shorts with a shiny black pleather or latex top that features a neckline plunging deep into her chest, putting her cleavage at front and center.

As indicated by the tag Kvitko included with her post, her whole outfit is courtesy of Fashion Nova, a brand for which the model often serves as an ambassador.

The Kaliningrad native completes her sultry look with a pair of mirrored shades to help protect her eyes from the sun while adding a futuristic and modern vibe to her outfit.

On her feet, the model wears a pair of matching black high-heeled stilettos that tie around her ankles. Completing her dark look, she carries a black clutch that boasts gold details where the straps attach to the purse. Kvitko is wearing her brunette tresses in a side part and down in loose, perfectly-manicured waves that cascade over her shoulders and onto her back. Throughout the video, the model is seen showing off her model walk, first from the front and later from the back, giving the viewer a full view of her whole body.

The post, which Kvitko shared with her almost 10 million Instagram followers, was viewed nearly 400,000 times in under a day. It garnered close to 103,000 likes and more than 2,300 comments. Users of the social media app who are fans of the Russian model took to the comments section to share their admiration for her, and — as per usual — point out how incredible her figure is.

“This is the best video I’ve ever seen! So great to get all angles!” one user raved, while adding that the contrast could have been better if the model had chosen a light-colored pants.

Loading...

“Awesome!!! Outfit was made for you!!!” another one chimed in.