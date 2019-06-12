Thursday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Wyatt Demands Answers

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, June 13 reveal that Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) will overhear an interesting conversation. It appears as if Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden), Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes), and Xander Avant (Adain Bradley) have not learned their lesson about speaking about Beth in public places. The trio are still trying to figure out how to handle the baby swap drama and this time Wyatt gets an earful, per Highlight Hollywood.

When Flo and Wyatt got together, he made it clear to her that he valued honesty. In fact, the reason that he and Sally Spectra’s (Courtney Hope) relationship failed was because of her lie by omission. The redhead had failed to tell her boyfriend that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) was trying to break up Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton). Wyatt could not forgive Sally for her supposed transgression and she moved out of the beach house.

Now that Wyatt and Flo are a couple, Flo is petrified that Wyatt will find out her secret. Although she has repeatedly said that she wants to tell Hope the truth, she is also scared that Wyatt will break up with her. She says that she loves Wyatt and wants to see where their relationship goes this time around. However, if he finds out that she passed off his niece as her own child, Wyatt may banish her from his life.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Wyatt will overhear some critical information. It appears as if Zoe, Flo, and Xander will rehash their situation. While Flo and Xander want to tell Hope and Liam the truth, Zoe will insist that they should keep quiet. She figures that they will all end up in jail if they come forward about the baby swap. Flo is also afraid that she will lose her new family if she tells them about what she did.

Wyatt will hear them talking about Beth. He will immediately demand some answers. He doesn’t understand why his stillborn niece would be the topic of their discussion. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that he will grill them and they will offer him a reasonable explanation.

Wyatt may accept their explanation now, but he may piece the puzzle together before anyone else does. B&B viewers may remember that he was the one who believed that Flo could never give up her child for her adoption.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.