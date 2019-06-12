Fitness Model Ana Cheri Flaunts Major Cleavage In Tiny Nude Bikini

Instagram may be overflowing with fitness models, but one is standing out from the crowd today. California-born Ana Cheri has sent out her latest update, and it’s throwing fans as many curves as it is muscles.

On June 12, Ana updated her account. The upbeat snap shows the 33-year-old shot against a plain wall. She’s posing with an iced caffeine kick and relaxing in a brown hat. Matching her beverage and headwear’s earthy tones is Ana’s super-tiny bikini. The nude-colored two-piece is skintight, high-cut at the waist, and definitely low-cut at the chest. Cheri is flaunting her ample cleavage, although eyes are likely also drawn to her rock hard abs. This is one fitness face who comes with the muscles to match her career.

With her straw in her mouth and a smile on her face, Cheri was snapped smiling as she shows off her bikini-ready body – and what a body. From her sculpted thighs and ripped arms to her curvy waist and sexy bust, Ana is looking sensational.

A caption has mentioned Ana’s refreshing beverage, bronzed skin, and two-piece.

Fan comments have been pouring in.

“Yassss i need bikinis for Palm Springs,” one fan wrote.

“Very gorgeous woman and gorgeous in bikini and beautiful smile” was another comment.

Comments to Ana’s account do not exclusively come from men. While this Instagram star is known for taking to the platform to throw out her sex appeal, her fitspo is up there with it. The comment mentioning Palm Springs appeared to come from a female account.

With updates including ocean settings and today’s casual beverage break, fans might be duped into thinking that Cheri’s life as an Instagram influencer doesn’t involve much. The conception would be an incorrect one. Ana is the CEO of three fitness brands. All are mentioned in her Instagram bio. This level-headed entrepreneur runs Cheri Fit, CF Mens, and Be More Athletics. She is also an influencer for nutrition brand 1st Phorm.

Today’s update appears to have been immensely popular. It had accumulated over 22,000 likes within 30 minutes of going live. The same time span saw over 200 comments left. Fans may have found themselves keen to purchase the SHEIN bikini worn today as Ana wrote to a fan in the comments section, the two-piece only costs “$11.”

Ana has 12.3 million Instagram followers. Her account is followed by high-profile reality star Blac Chyna. Likewise keeping tabs on Cheri are Playboy models Sara Underwood and Lindsey Pelas.