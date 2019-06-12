Cuba Gooding Jr. To Turn Himself Into Authorities After Groping Claims Surface

Oscar winner Cuba Gooding Jr. is planning to turn himself in to authorities after a woman claimed he groped her at a Manhattan nightclub, reported Page Six.

The actor revealed he is planning to turn himself over to the NYPD on June 13 and insisted he is “absolutely not” guilty of any crime. Page Six linked to comments Gooding Jr. made to the gossip outlet TMZ regarding the case, where he revealed there is a tape that will reveal the truth regarding the situation. Per TMZ, the actor expects to be booked for a misdemeanor charge of forcible touching.

The actor, who won Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his role in the Tom Cruise film Jerry McGuire in 1997, explained that the incident occurred while he was at the club and taking photos with fans.

NBC News reported that Gooding Jr. was a patron at Midtown’s Magic Hour Rooftop Bar and Lounge on Seventh Avenue in Manhattan when the incident occurred. Law enforcement sources told the news outlet that the woman alleged that Gooding Jr. touched her breasts. She filed an official police report regarding the incident.

The woman accused Gooding Jr. of being “highly intoxicated,” per the report by Page Six, and stated that after he allegedly grabbed her, the two got into an argument. The confrontation reportedly had to be broken up by the venue’s security.

NBC News also reported that law enforcement officials said that no charges had been filed as yet and that police were not actively seeking anyone for arrest.

Cuba Gooding Jr. to turn himself into police over groping claims https://t.co/f8cypu9bWy pic.twitter.com/YWgXIkLJGC — Page Six (@PageSix) June 12, 2019

A report by Metro quoted Sophia Mason, an NYPD spokesperson, about the situation.

“The NYPD takes sexual assault extremely seriously and urges anyone who has been a victim to file a police report so we can perform a comprehensive investigation, and offer support and services to survivors.”

The actor received accolades for his portrayal of O.J. Simpson in the television event The People v. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story. The installment was the first in the series of films that would be based on real-life crime events. It debuted on February 2, 2016, and centered on the murder case of Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman, of which former football star and actor O. J. Simpson was accused.

Loading...

The multi-week television event was based on Jeffrey Toobin’s book The Run of His Life: The People v. O. J. Simpson (1997). The series received 22 Primetime Emmy Award nominations in 13 categories, winning nine. It also won Golden Globe Awards for Best Miniseries or Television Film and Best Actress – Miniseries or Television Film for Sarah Paulson.

The actor recently appeared on Broadway in the musical Chicago as singing and dancing lawyer Billy Flynn.