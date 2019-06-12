Cardi B’s Daughter Kulture Shouts ‘Dadda’ In New Video & Instagram Can’t Handle The Cuteness

Cardi’s 11-month-old daughter, Kulture, proved she’s a little daddy’s girl in the rapper’s latest Instagram video. The “Please Me” singer shared a clip of her baby girl shouting “dadda” when asked to say hello to her mother, according to Hollywood Life. As fans know, Cardi shares Kulture with her husband, Offset.

The video on Cardi’s Instagram feed shows baby Kulture wearing a giant pink T-shirt wrapped around her head. She stares off-camera as the person filming tries to get her attention by encouraging her to say, “Hi, mommy!” Kulture does respond with an adorable “Hi” and a toothless smile, but when she is asked to say hi to her mother again, Kulture shouts, “Dadda!”

“She don’t like to be bothered but she loves to bother,” Cardi’s caption read.

Fans seemed to love the video, as it has been viewed over 9 million times in just 12 hours. In the comments, Cardi’s followers left tons of compliments for the sassy little girl.

“Ummm I cannot. she’s gorgeous wow gorgeous,” one user wrote.

“She can be a model!!!” another user wrote.

“She’s such a cutie and has so much personality already!” another said.

Of course, this is not the first time that Kulture has uttered the word “dadda” for Instagram. Last month, Offset shared a clip in which his daughter sat in his lap while she repeatedly called him “dadda” and tapped him with a spoon.

In another image, Offset kissed his baby girl on the cheek as she snuggled up in his arms. In the caption, he admitted Kulture is a “daddy’s girl” and called her a “blessing from God.”

Meanwhile, Cardi is getting emotional about the fact that her daughter is already 11-months-old. She shared another photo of Kulture holding a pair of sunglasses on Tuesday and wrote that she “can’t handle” that Kulture is getting so big, Entertainment Tonight reported.

Loading...

“What’s wrong with me? I been emotional all day,” she wrote with crying emoji. “I’m fine, I’m fine, I’m fine. I’m madly, overly in love with my child.”

She concluded by thanking Offset for helping her bring Kulture into the world.

In the comments, fans thanked Cardi for sharing so many adorable snaps of Kulture and told the rapper that her emotions are completely normal as her little girl grows older.

Cardi announced the birth of her daughter in July 2018. Since then, Cardi and Offset have been off-and-on as a couple, but their love for their little girl remains the same and binds them together.