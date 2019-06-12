Watch France Vs. Norway Live Stream: 2019 Women’s World Cup Start Time & Preview

After putting on dominant performances in each of their opening matches, France and Norway face off in the second matchday of Group A in the 2019 Women’s World Cup, according to Bleacher Report. With both teams expecting to go on deep runs in the tournament, this match represents the first real test for both the two European powers and a victory and control of the group will be of the utmost importance.

France dominated South Korea in the opening match, winning 4-0 and proving that home field advantage will be a factor as they played in front of a massive and raucous crowd at the Parc des Princes in Paris. Things couldn’t have started much better for the French women and even though expectations were low for the South Koreans entering the match, France was dominant from almost the opening minute. Eugenie Le Sommer opened the scoring in the ninth minute, with Wendie Renard and Amandine Henry adding to the scoresheet, an offensive dominance that was matched defensively as the French prevented South Korea from taking a single shot on target.

In a match where the entire team was in their top form, Henry stood out as the captain dominated the entire pitch from her place in the midfield as she dictated the attack while showcasing her long-distance scoring ability with her strike.

Robert Cianflone / Getty Images

Norway is a much tougher task than South Korea however, and the Norwegian women will be riding high on their own confidence after their own dominant performance against Nigeria. While the absence of striker Aga Hederberg has made international headlines, it proved to be no distraction for Norway as they emerged 3-0 victors on Saturday. There were no chances for a slow start by Norway, as they scored three goals in the first half led by Guro Reiten’s goal and assist.

While France will be a difficult task for any team, Norway’s been on a fine run of form since even before the tournament kicked off, winning five of their past six matches. Still, if Norway attempts to deploy the same attacking style that they rolled out against Nigeria, there is a chance that they could get torn apart by a French team that already has a reputation for preying on weaknesses. While this may be a slower paced match than each country’s previous, it could prove to be one of the best from the football purist’s perspective.

Date: Wednesday, June 12

Time: 8 p.m. (BST), 3 p.m. (ET)

TV Info: BBC Four (UK), Fox (U.S.)

Live Stream: BBC iPlayer (UK), Fox Sports (U.S.)