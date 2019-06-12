Donald Trump Attacks ‘Fake Polling’ After Reports Surface That Internal Numbers Show Him Trailing Biden

Donald Trump went after “fake polling” and “fake news” on Wednesday after news reports surfaced that the White House’s internal polls show the president trailing leading Democratic contender Joe Biden in a hypothetical 2020 race. In a series of tweets, the president lashed out at reports that he had ordered aides to deny polling that showed Biden ahead, saying that his campaign showed him with “the best numbers” they ever have.

“The Fake News has never been more dishonest than it is today. Thank goodness we can fight back on Social Media. Their new weapon of choice is Fake Polling, sometimes referred to as Suppression Polls (they suppress the numbers). Had it in 2016, but this is worse…..” he began in one tweet.

“…..The Fake (Corrupt) News Media said they had a leak into polling done by my campaign which, by the way and despite the phony and never ending Witch Hunt, are the best numbers WE have ever had. They reported Fake numbers that they made up & don’t even exist. WE WILL WIN AGAIN!” he concluded in a second tweet.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, reports surfaced this week that Trump’s campaign polling shows him behind Biden in important battleground states like Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania. Trump reportedly told aides to deny the numbers and publicly say that he was polling higher than he was.

Meanwhile, polls from sources like Quinnipiac University show a similar result, with Trump trailing not only Biden but six of the prospective Democratic candidates. Per The Hill, the poll shows the president falling behind Biden by a “landslide” of 53 percent supporting Biden to 40 percent supporting Trump in a hypothetical 2020 matchup.

Bernie Sanders leads Trump by nine points and Elizabeth Warren leads him by seven. Kamala Harris leads Trump by eight points. Pete Buttigieg and Cory Booker both lead by five points.

Despite the Phony Witch Hunt, we will continue to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! Thank you!! pic.twitter.com/MXuiolM745 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 10, 2019

Trump denied these polls on Tuesday, saying that his numbers are great and posting an image to his Twitter account showing him with a 50 percent approval rate, a number that comes from Rasmussen, which is generally considered to be right-leaning and less accurate than many other pollsters.

The president’s poll numbers are often a topic that he likes to address while speaking at rallies. He frequently points out that polls often had Hillary Clinton, his opponent in the 2016 election, leading him by a healthy margin. This, he says, is evidence that the polls are not accurate, or, as he has claimed, rigged against him.