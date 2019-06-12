‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Melissa Claire Egan Teases Chelsea And Nick

Brand new The Young and the Restless spoilers from actress Melissa Claire Egan show that Chelsea’s return to Genoa City may have more to do with Nick than Adam, which is sure to hurt the latter.

Before Adam (Mark Grossman) “died” in the fiery cabin explosion, he and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) shared a forever kind of love, but Adam had tasked his brother Nick (Joshua Morrow) to take care of Chelsea and Connor for him. With Adam gone, Chelsea and Nick grew closer, and eventually, they got engaged and created a life together. Then, Chelsea embezzled money from Fenmore’s, took Connor and left town without a word to Nick.

In the current storyline, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) stole Chelsea’s number out of Nick’s phone, and she gave it to Adam. Adam asked Sharon (Sharon Case) to contact Chelsea, and Sharon learned that Chelsea is remarried and her new husband adopted Connor. Chelsea has no interest in seeing Adam or exposing Connor to anymore upheaval.

However, The Inquisitr reported that Egan is returning as Chelsea, so something convinces her to return to Genoa City. Yesterday, the actress took to her Instagram story to provide fans with some teaser spoilers about Chelsea’s impending homecoming.

Egan posted a picture of herself with Morrow and added the caption, “back at it with this guy.” In the next share, the actress wrote, “can’t wait for you guys to see this stuff! #YR.”

A week ago, the actress also posted to Instagram a photo of herself and Grossman, which included their Y&R couple name, “Chadam.” The post drew excited comments from fans.

One replied, “I LOVE it!! Can’t wait to see what you two are up to. This is a very good thing! A very very good thing!!!”

Plenty of the actress’s current and former co-stars replied that they were excited to see her back at the number one CBS Daytime drama. Some viewers, however, expressed their discontent that Adam Newman is recast for the fourth time in the character’s adult years. Of course, this is also Adam’s second return from the dead.

However, other fans quickly supported the new actor.

A fan wrote, “Yes!!!!! Chelsea and Adam back together! Finally!! And Justin [Hartley] is NOT coming back. Why would he? He landed a great role in a fantastic hit show!!”

While it seems like Chelsea returns to see Adam, there is every possibility that she is back in Genoa City to help Nick in his quest to keep Dark Horse and Christian. This storyline is bound to make for an incredibly interesting summer.