Rita Ora Shares Photos Of Herself With Prince Harry

Last night, Rita Ora performed at Hampton Court Palace and got to hang out with Prince Harry, also known as the Duke of Sussex.

In a series of photos, Ora shared photos of herself meeting Harry with her mom, Vera Ora. In the first photo, Ora is grinning, staring at Harry as he is smiling at her mother. The Duke of Sussex looks happy to be in their company. In the second attached image, Rita is giving Harry a passionate hug, smiling, with her eyes closed.

In the third image, Ora is posing at the event wearing a lowcut dress with an artistic print on it. Her hair is long and straight and she has accessorized the look with a number of rings on her fingers and a couple of necklaces. In the last shot, the three of them are laughing, having a great time. Rita is looking at her mom, sparking a huge smile while Harry is laughing with Vera.

The series of images have been liked by over 178,000 users within two hours of uploading them.

On Rita’s mom’s personal Instagram account, she shared a sweet message about the event and Harry himself.

“Honoured to attend a concert at Hampton Court Palace to raise money for Prince Harry’s African Aids charity Sentebale. Working in Perinatal Mental Health, with pregnant women & babes we found a lot of things to talk about,” she said.

“He was so humble at the concert in his speech saying: “I’m not going to take up too much of your time. I realize that you’re here to see Rita Ora and not me – especially you at the front,'” she continued.

Rita attended the Met Gala earlier this year, which The Inquisitr reported. She wore a green, low-cut sparkly dress, which was designed by Marc Jacobs. Her hair was super-glamorous, as she wore it down and combed back off of her face. On the night, she stated that Jacobs and supermodel Kate Moss were her dates for the night.

In total, she has achieved four U.K. singles that have topped the charts — “Hot Right Now” with DJ Fresh, “R.I.P.” featuring Tinie Tempah, “How We Do (Party),” and “I Will Never Let You Down.”

Rita has appeared in Fast & Furious, Southpaw, and the Fifty Shades movies — Fifty Shades of Grey, Fifty Shades Darker, and Fifty Shades Freed — where she played the role of Mia Grey. Her latest role was as Dr. Ann Laurent in Pokémon: Detective Pikachu, which came out last month.

On Instagram, Rita’s account boasts over 14.9 million followers.