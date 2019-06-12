‘Maxim’ Stunner Kara Del Toro Puts On Busty Display In Sexy New Instagram Post

Kara Del Toro is sizzling in her latest Instagram post.

As fans of the model know, Del Toro loves to please her legion of fans by posting a number of NSFW snapshots to her Instagram page on a weekly basis. The beauty is incredibly popular on social media, and she has garnered over 1 million followers on Instagram alone. While the model loves to post bikini-clad shots for her loyal fans, the 25-year-old has also proven that she slays in just about every outfit that she rocks.

In the sexy new snapshot posted to her account, Kara sits on a hammock in Riviera Maya, Mexico. The model looks incredibly hot in a two-piece set from clothing brand boohoo. In the image, Del Toro appears to be totally relaxed as she leans back in the hammock. Her fit and fabulous body is fully on display in a red-and-white outfit that leaves little to the imagination.

In the shot, Del Toro puts on a busty display while nearly popping out of the tiny little top. A hint of her taut tummy is visible in the image as she pairs the look with matching booty shorts. The model completes the hot look with two gold chain necklaces and hoop earrings. Del Toro wears her long, brunette tresses down and straight along with a face full of makeup, including eyeliner, blush, mascara, and lipgloss. She also wears a pair of thin brown sunglasses for the photo op.

Like most of her photos, this one earned Del Toro a ton of traffic from her fans with over 19,000 likes in addition to 220-plus comments. Many fans took to the post to let the model know how stunning she looks while countless others simply chimed in with their choice of emoji.

“How can u consistently slay Instagram,” one follower wrote with a heart emoji.

“You are simply amazing…” wrote another.

“Hot and cool simultaneously, very nice,” another user wrote with a flame and heart emoji.

As previously mentioned, Del Toro has been delighting her fans with a ton of bikini-clad photos in recent days. Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that Kara showed off plenty of skin in a tiny bikini. In the sultry photo, a sliver of the ocean is visible just behind Kara, who leans against a white-and-blue marble wall and looks incredible in the process. The supermodel sits down with her legs in front of her and rests one arm on her knee. Her toned and tanned body is on full display for fans in the tiniest snakeskin-print swimsuit, while she nearly pops out of the top of the suit.

Fans can follow Kara on Instagram to stay connected with all of her posts.