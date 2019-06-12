Kyle & Denise Richards Slam Lisa Vanderpump, Say She ‘Should’ve Attended’ ‘RHOBH’ Reunion

Tuesday evening’s episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen turned a bit sour when Andy’s guests for the evening, Kyle and Denise Richards, slammed former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Lisa Vanderpump for quitting the show just before the Season 9 reunion. As fans know, Lisa stopped filming the series midway through Season 9 when she felt she was being bullied by her co-stars.

During her own appearance on WWHL earlier this year, Lisa admitted to Andy that she did not watch Season 9 of RHOBH, according to Hollywood Life. On Tuesday’s episode, Andy addressed Lisa’s comment and asked Kyle if she thought her rocky relationship with Lisa might be better had the restaurateur watched the season and seen how Kyle defended her. Kyle didn’t quite believe that Lisa did not watch the season, though, because Lisa had been tweeting about the episodes.

“She and Charlie are watching the episodes,” Kyle said with a laugh. “They can’t pretend like they’re not.”

When asked if her relationship with Lisa would be different if she had stayed quiet during Season 9’s “Puppygate” scandal, Kyle admitted that it likely would be, but she felt she needed to express her own opinions on the matter. She added that she “never said anything rude” about Lisa.

“I have nothing but respect for her and I care about her, but I was just being honest about that moment, that’s it,” the reality star said.

Later, Cohen asked Denise if she thought Lisa should have attended the Season 9 reunion, which was taped on June 5. The Vanderpump Rules star was the only RHOBH cast member to skip the special.

Denise said that Lisa committed to a job when she joined the RHOBH cast and that she should fulfill her obligations to the series, which includes attending the reunions at the end of each season.

Loading...

Lisa quit filming the series back in May after the “Puppygate” scandal involving Teddi Mellencamp and her Vanderpump Dogs pet adoption service. Many of the RHOBH cast seemed to be against her following the controversy. An inside source told Page Six at the time that Lisa was “bullied” off the show.

“All the other women will talk about her in the episodes, and they’ll promote [the show] to appear as if she’s in it, because she’s the star,” the insider said. “But she didn’t film with them.”

Then, earlier this month, Lisa admitted that she had no intentions to attend the reunion and be in the presence of her former co-stars who “harassed” her for several weeks.

The RHOBH Season 9 reunion is set to air later this year on Bravo.