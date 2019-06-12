NBA Rumors: LeBron’s Agent Warns Boston Celtics About Trading For Anthony Davis, Per ‘Sports Illustrated’

New Orleans Pelicans superstar Anthony Davis started to become the center of controversy when he replaced Thad Foucher with Rich Paul as his new representative. After hiring Paul, Davis informed the Pelicans that he has no intention of signing the massive contract extension that they are planning to offer next summer and wants to be traded a team where he can consistently win and contend for the NBA championship.

Despite receiving plenty of interesting trade offers for Davis before the February NBA trade deadline, the Pelicans decided to wait for the summer of 2019 to make a deal so that teams like the Boston Celtics could join the bidding war. Having young and promising players like Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown and future first-round picks, the Celtics are believed to be the team that can offer the best trade package to the Pelicans in exchange for Davis. However, in a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Rich Paul warned the Celtics about emptying their treasure chest to acquire Davis since he could only be a one-year rental.

“They can trade for him, but it’ll be for one year,” Paul said. “I mean: If the Celtics traded for Anthony Davis, we would go there and we would abide by our contractual [obligations] and we would go into free agency in 2020. I’ve stated that to them. But in the event that he decides to walk away and you give away assets? Don’t blame Rich Paul.”

Paul’s recent statement is definitely something to be worried about for the Celtics’ team that has publicly expressed their desire to acquire Davis in the 2019 NBA offseason. Celtics President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Danny Ainge didn’t give any specific trade package, and he said that all their players and future draft picks will be available in a potential trade discussion with the Pelicans. However, Paul made it clear that he’s not singling out the Celtics.

Regardless of where the Pelicans trade Anthony Davis, Paul said that the All-Star center will be testing the free agency market in the summer of 2020.

“Where he’s going to land? I have no idea,” Paul said. “And it don’t matter. We’re going into free agency. Why does it matter to me where he goes? Earth: We’re going into free agency.”

Regardless of his impending free agency, Pelicans Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin is expected to do everything he could to get the best return for Anthony Davis. In a potential Davis trade, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN revealed that the Pelicans are seeking for an All-Star player, a young player with All-Star potential, and two first-round picks. As of now, four NBA teams have already inquired with the Pelicans about Davis. These include the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, New York Knicks, and the Brooklyn Nets.