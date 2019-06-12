Oiled ‘Barbie Doll’ Abby Dowse Busts Out Of Hot Red Lingerie

Abby Dowse has sent out her latest Instagram update. This blonde bombshell is fast rising as one of Instagram’s most eye-catching models – followers of Abby’s account will be familiar with her swimwear and lingerie displays.

On Wednesday, June 12, the Australian posted an Instagram snap of herself. The picture was sun-drenched, revealing, and definitely sexy, as Abby was photographed close up. Her super-slim and curvy body was glowing in the sun – in fact, the model appeared to have made the wise choice to apply some form of tanning oil. While Abby’s hand was shielding her eyes from the sun, her body was in full reach of the rays.

Today’s update offered a racy red lingerie getup from the model. Her camisole-like one-piece was pillar-box red, lacy, and skintight. It sent out the model’s eye-popping cleavage in signature style, although fans were also treated to a healthy flashing of her legs. Abby’s direct eye contact added extra effect – the model doesn’t always look directly at the camera.

Dowse’s caption referenced her hair and a 19th-century fairy tale. It likewise sent out good wishes for the upcoming days. So far, fans have been responding.

“Totally on fire Abby, yes having a great week, hope u are also..” one fan wrote.

“I love your golden skin tone,” read another comment.

This sensation might be known for her womanly assets and doll-like proportions – her “Barbie doll” moniker was reported by The Inquisitr in April – but her tan is right up there with them. Furthermore, the comment regarding Dowse’s bronzed appearance seemed to come from a female account. With her enviable style, hair, and glow, Abby has acquired quite the girly following. That said, many comments left to Abby’s snaps appear to come from men.

Abby seems at her happiest in sunny poolside settings. While she will take to interior locations for selfies, her bikini-ready body frequently comes showcased by the water. Today’s snap didn’t show Abby lounging poolside, blue skies were visible in the window pane’s reflection.

Loading...

With 1.4 million followers on the platform, Abby is in a strong position to influence on Instagram. The model appears to have been selected to collaborate with various affordable clothing brands – Oh Polly, Fashion Nova, and Catwalk Collection are just some of the clothing companies Abby mentions in her captions. Today’s sexy red getup came from Fashion Nova.

Abby’s post today has proven to be a hit. It received over 15,000 likes within seven hours of going live. Fans wishing to see more Abby should follow her Instagram.