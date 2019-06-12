Ashanti, 38, Rocks Metallic Bikini & Matching Chaps In Sultry New Photo

At 38-years-old, Ashanti is looking hotter than ever!

Over the past few months, Ashanti has been exuding confidence while rocking plenty of different colored bikinis — most of which leave little to the imagination. In the most recent series of sultry photos, the actress can be seen on the beach in Florida rocking another NSFW look alongside sister Kenishia Douglas and model Leslie Sidora. In the photos posted by The Daily Mail, Ashanti can be seen flaunting her famous figure in a number of sexy outfits.

One of the photos posted to the site shows the 38-year-old strutting her stuff in a blue metallic bikini that leaves little to the imagination. On top, the black-haired beauty shows off plenty of cleavage as the bikini dips low into her chest, featuring a tiny piece of fabric that accentuates her chest. The rest of the outfit also shows off plenty of skin in a pair of tiny bikini bottoms that features a silver ring at each of her hips. On top of that, Ashanti shows off her killer curves in a matching pair of chaps that makes her look like a mermaid.

The bombshell completes her look by wearing her long, dark locks down and waved along with a face full of gorgeous makeup complete with mascara, blush, eyeliner, and lipgloss. And this was not the only sexy look that rapper Nelly’s ex pulled off in the shoot. Another photo shows Ashanti standing on the base of a palm tree in another sexy suit.

This time, the singer shows a little bit more skin in another hot bikini. In the photo, the stunner shows off her killer curves in a vibrant neon yellow bikini that also shows plenty of cleavage. The suit features a number of extra pieces of fabric and fits her like a glove. In this particular photo, Ashanti again wears her long locks down and waved and accessorizes the look with a pair of big hoop earrings.

During the rest of the shoot for fashion line Pretty Little Thing, the singer rocks a number of other bikinis, including one with a pink snakeskin print as well one with a blue printed pattern. And while modeling bikinis seems to be her thing as of late, Ashanti also has a few other projects in the works — including music. As Hollywood Life shared, the singer has been working on some new music that is set to drop this summer. Ashanti calls music her “first love” and teased fans that this music will be a lot like her ’90s hits.

Loading...

“I did an Instagram live two days ago from the studio, me and Metro Boomin,” she shared. “And, the people want vintage Ashanti R&B, so, we’re gonna give them that — but a 2019 spin.”

Fans are now eagerly awaiting the new tunes.