Miley Cyrus ‘Sincerely Apologizes’ For 2017 Comments About The Hip-Hop ‘Scene’

Miley Cyrus proved this week that it is never too late to correct a wrongdoing. Two years after the former Disney star made some controversial comments about the hip-hop community, she took to YouTube on Tuesday to apologize. Cyrus commented on a fan’s video that pointed out the “problematic” nature of the singer’s actions in 2017, a few years after she experimented with hip-hop music, and she thanked the YouTuber for opening her eyes to the “privilege” that she had to be able to come and go from the community as she pleased.

The YouTube video, titled “Miley Cyrus Is My Problematic Fav…Sorry,” looked at Cyrus’ influence on hip-hop and specifically commented on a controversial moment in 2017 where Cyrus explained what “pushed” her out of hip-hop, Entertainment Tonight reported.

In an interview with Billboard at the time about Kendrick Lamar’s song “Humble,” Cyrus said, “I love that because it’s not ‘Come sit on my d**k, suck on my c**k,'” adding that she couldn’t listen to that kind of rap anymore. “That’s what pushed me out of the hip-hop scene a little…I am so not that.”

After watching the fan’s video on Tuesday, Cyrus left a comment thanking the YouTuber for giving her an opportunity to speak on the matter. The “Malibu” singer went on to apologize for the “insensitive” nature of her comments in 2017.

“It is a privilege to have the ability to dip in and out of ‘the scene,'” she said. “There are decades of inequality that I am aware of, but still have a lot [to] learn about.”

Cyrus also said that her “words became a divider” in a time when “unity is crucial.”

The pop star concluded by apologizing once more. She admitted that she cannot change what she said in the past, but she can dedicate her future to using her voice to “stand up for what’s right.”

The fan responded to Cyrus’ comment with praise.

Cyrus first took a dip into hip-hop in 2013 with her album Bangerz, which she worked on with hip-hop producer Mike WiLL Made-It. The record proved to be extremely controversial, as many social media users called Cyrus out for cultural appropriation, according to Teen Vogue. Her comments in 2017 only sparked more outrage on the matter.

“Miley Cyrus profited off hip hop and then threw it under the bus. And you wonder why old heads talk about protecting the culture,” one Twitter user said at the time, echoing the sentiment of many others.

After Bangerz, Cyrus returned to her country roots and experimented with folk, pop, electropop, and more. Her latest album, She Is Coming, which was released at the end of May, has been said to be a mix of all the singer’s previous genres.