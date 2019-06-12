Eliminated ‘Bachelorette’ Contestant John Paul Jones Rumored To Be Headed To ‘Bachelor In Paradise’

Fans of eliminated Bachelorette star John Paul Jones reportedly won’t have to wait long to see him again on television after he was unceremoniously sent home by Hannah Brown on the June 11 episode of the ABC reality competition dating series. The fan-favorite reality star is rumored to be one of the stars of Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise.

Blogger Reality Steve revealed that Jones will score a spot on the newest offshoot of The Bachelor franchise. Fans seem to have taken to the handsome financial analyst from Maryland who, according to his official ABC bio was “looking for the real deal” as a contestant on The Bachelorette.

Although Jones didn’t get a one-on-one date with Hannah Brown, fans loved the way he handled himself around the other contestants, staying out of the drama created this season between Luke P. and Luke S.

Said Reality Steve blogger Steve Carbone “Maybe we’ll get more out of the guy in Paradise because he’s definitely on the original cast, but, he’s getting a ton of love this season for essentially doing nothing. It’d make sense if he got a lot of camera time, but he hasn’t at all. Whatever the case, you will see him from Day 1 down in Mexico that’s for sure.”

Inquisitr previously reported that Carbone has been teasing spoilers and casting from the upcoming series. Currently, these are the contestants that have been seen filming in Mexico for the series via several of Reality Steve’s Twitter postings.

The reality stars that are rumored to be already in place and filming are Tayshia Adams from Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor, Hannah Godwin, also from Underwood’s season, Dylan Barbour, from the current Bachelorette season, and Jones.

Cosmopolitan also noted that other rumored castings include Joe Barsano, Kevin Fortenberry, Cam Ayala, all from Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette and Blake Horstmann from Becca Kufrin’s season of the ABC show.

Fans of the series are using social media to promote Jones to helm the next season of The Bachelor when the show reconvenes. Likely, this will depend on his performance during Bachelor in Paradise and if he comes out of his shell enough to be a strong lead on the show.

Reasons why John Paul Jones should be the next bachelor: -Looks like Prince Charming

-Is great with babies

-Is the biggest mood

-Likes chicken nuggets and minds his own business #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/PNF2mVqOUq — amyLAMEy (@amyllusco) June 4, 2019

When it comes to casting for the series, expect the unexpected. Fans of The Bachelor franchise were stunned when Hannah Brown was chosen to be the new star of The Bachelorette after failing to make the top four contestants Colton Underwood chose heading into his season’s final episodes.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 6 will premiere Monday, July 29 on ABC.